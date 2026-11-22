The Chicago Blackhawks acquire veteran forward Luke Glendening from the New York Rangers. This move aims to bolster a struggling roster currently tied for second-to-last in the NHL standings.

The Chicago Blackhawks have officially acquired forward Luke Glendening from the New York Rangers via waivers on Sunday. This roster move addresses the Blackhawks' need for veteran depth as they navigate a difficult early season. Glendening brings extensive NHL experience to a team currently struggling with consistency on the ice.

Glendening Transaction Details

Glendening, aged 37, had appeared in four games with the Rangers during the current season without recording any points. His last appearance for New York occurred during a 3-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Nov. 9. The Blackhawks secured his rights after he became available through the waiver process, allowing them to add a seasoned center without trading assets.

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Glendening signed a one-year contract valued at $850,000 with the Rangers on Oct. 22. This agreement followed a successful player try-out that began on Oct. 19. The Grand Rapids, Mich., native previously attempted to join the Tampa Bay Lightning during training camp but failed to secure a roster spot. He originally entered the league as an undrafted free agent signed by the Detroit Red Wings in 2013.

Glendening Career Statistics

The 5-foot-11 center has accumulated 85 goals and 175 points across 938 career NHL games. His journey through the league includes stints with the Detroit Red Wings, Dallas Stars, Tampa Bay Lightning, New Jersey Devils, and Philadelphia Flyers before his recent time with New York. He also represented the United States at the 2019 World Hockey Championship, where the team finished in seventh place.

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Blackhawks Standings Context

Glendening joins a Chicago squad that is tied for second-to-last place in the NHL standings. The team holds a record of 7-14-2, indicating a significant need for improvement in both offensive output and defensive stability. Adding a player with his level of experience is expected to provide leadership and situational awareness for a young roster.

Rangers Waiver Activity

Concurrently, the Florida Panthers placed forward Cole Reinhardt on waivers on Sunday. Reinhardt, aged 26, had played in three games for Florida this season without scoring. His most recent game was a 4-1 defeat to the Boston Bruins on Nov. 8. The Panthers are seeking to clear a roster spot or potentially lose the player if he is claimed.

The 6-foot-1 winger is in the final season of a two-year contract worth $1.63 million, with a cap hit of $812,500. Reinhardt is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent following the 2026-27 campaign. He was previously acquired by Florida via waivers from the Vegas Golden Knights in March of 2026. The Ottawa Senators drafted him 181st overall in 2020, and he has recorded 10 goals and 17 points in 80 career games.