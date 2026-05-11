Chateau Miraval Winery Dispute Involving Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

Discover the ongoing legal battle between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie over their shared French estate and winery, Chateau Miraval.

It continues Mr. Pitt s pattern of demanding control over anything Angelina including control over her communications with her own attorneys the lawyer claimed. Pitt s side however argued the ruling was not a complete loss.

Sources close to the actor reportedly claimed the judge left the door open for his The ongoing fight centers around Chateau Miraval the famous French estate and winery the former couple once shared during their became one of Brad and Angelina s most recognizable shared assets after they purchased it together and later married there in 2014 s groves and Miraval Studios a famous recording studio previously used by artists including Pink Floyd AC/DC Muse Travis Scott and Kendrick Lamar. The legal drama began in 2021 when Jolie sold her shares of the winery to Tenute del Mondo the wine division of the Stoli Group for around $67 million.

Pitt later sued her in 2022 claiming they had an agreement that neither could sell their shares without the other s approval. Jolie denied that such an The trial over the winery dispute is currently expected to take place in 2027 though Jolie has reportedly asked for an earlier date. Some users sided with Jolie and believed Pitt s legal requests crossed a line. Others became convinced the emails must contain damaging information.

Đ t really a win. That s the judge just denying document discovery one person argued online. Others dragged the former couple s personal history back into the conversation including the controversy surrounding Pitt s departure from Jennifer Aniston after meeting Jolie on the set of Another wrote Who cares. She is a home wrecker with no respect for anyone other than herself.

Brad made a huge mistake with her. in 2005 while Pitt was still married to Jennifer Aniston. Their relationship quickly became one of the most talked-about celebrity romances in the world. The couple eventually had six children together: Maddox Pax Zahara Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne.

However their marriage officially ended after Jolie filed for divorce in 2016 following a private jet incident that reportedly caused major family tensions. Although their divorce was finalized in December 2024 several of their children have since distanced themselves publicly from Pitt. Shiloh Jolie legally removed Pitt from her last name after turning 18 while Zahara Vivienne and Maddox have also publicly dropped the surname in different settings





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Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie Chateau Miraval Wineries Legal Battle Document Discovery

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