Chase De Balinhard's Final 911 Call Played at Surrey Inquest

Chase De Balinhard, a 15-year-old autistic teenager fatally shot by Surrey police, told a 911 operator he planned suicide, an inquest heard.

The final 911 call made by Chase De Balinhard, a 15-year-old autistic teenager who was fatally shot by police in Surrey, B.C., was played publicly during the second day of a coroner's inquest into his death. The recording was played as the inquest examined what emergency responders knew about his mental health and what training was available to communicate with him. Chase called police on Feb. 9, 2025, from a wooded area behind Clayton Heights Secondary School.

On the call, Chase told the operator he intended to take his own life. Over the following 19 minutes, he described feeling depressed, struggling with friendships and receiving mental-health treatment. He also said he was carrying a gun taken from his father's office.

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Chase De Balinhard's 911 Call Details

Chase De Balinhard's 911 call captured his suicidal statements, his mental-health history and his account of the weapon in his own words. The recording was played in court and gave jurors a direct look at what he told the Surrey Police Service call-taker. Early in the call, there was confusion over his first name, which he clarified by spelling it.

Chase also disclosed that he was autistic after struggling to provide his home address. He told the operator, 'I'm sorry. I'm autistic.' He later said he had been depressed for about two years and had been hurting himself, adding that he 'just can't take it anymore.'

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Chase told the operator he had previously cut himself but said he had not harmed himself that day. His mother, Crystal De Balinhard, has maintained during interviews that Chase had never cut or harmed himself. The inquest recording allowed jurors to hear these statements directly rather than through summaries.

Testimony on Mental Health Care and Training

Michael Peters, the Surrey Police Service telecommunications operator who answered the call, testified that he had received no autism-specific training. He said his initial training included approximately one hour of instruction specifically on handling calls involving mental-health crises.

Dr. Patricia Frew, Chase's treating psychiatrist, testified on Monday that Chase had a history of chronic suicidal thoughts, often expressed during periods of emotional distress. She said she had not identified an active suicidal plan requiring hospitalization at their final appointment on Jan. 8, 2025, approximately one month before his death.

Dr. Frew also emphasized that she could not determine Chase's state of mind on the day of the shooting. Chase himself told the operator he had received counselling and other mental-health treatment, but said, 'I don't think they take it seriously.' He acknowledged that counselling sometimes helped while expressing frustration with the support he was receiving.

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Questions Over the Weapon and Next Steps

The weapon Chase described has become a central question at the inquest. During the call, he told Michael Peters he had a revolver taken from his father's office and did not feel comfortable putting it down. He later explained that the gun was beside him, within arm's reach, rather than in his hand.

Chase said he did not know whether the weapon was loaded, though he believed his father generally kept it loaded. He said it had been kept in a drawer, adding that he already knew which key it was. Crystal De Balinhard testified on Monday that the air pistol was secured in her husband's office, that it had been inherited from her father-in-law, who served with the RCMP, and that she did not know how Chase obtained it.

Peters testified that he checked police databases for information about Chase's father and found he held a firearms licence, but no registered firearms appeared in the search. That result did not establish whether the family possessed an unregistered firearm. The Independent Investigations Office later identified the weapon as a realistic-looking .22-calibre CO2 pellet pistol, with six pellets in its magazine and a full CO2 cartridge.

A previous investigation by the Independent Investigations Office concluded that the officers' use of lethal force was legally justified and found no reasonable grounds to believe an officer had committed a criminal offence. The current inquest is examining the circumstances of Chase's death and considering whether recommendations could help prevent similar tragedies.