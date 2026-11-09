Chase de Balinhard Inquest Begins: B.C. Police Lethal Force Under Scrutiny

The coroner's inquest into the death of 15-year-old Chase de Balinhard begins Monday in Burnaby. Proceedings examine police conduct and autism training gaps following IIO findings.

The coroner's inquest into the fatal shooting of 15-year-old Chase de Balinhard officially commenced on Monday in Burnaby, British Columbia. This legal proceeding marks the first public examination of the circumstances surrounding the teenager's death, occurring more than 21 months after the incident in Surrey. The hearing aims to establish factual details and explore preventative measures, distinct from the criminal investigation conducted by the Independent Investigations Office.

Inquest Purpose and Legal Scope

The B.C. Coroners Service emphasizes that the primary objective of this inquest is to determine how, when, where, and by what means Chase de Balinhard died. Unlike the preceding police watchdog investigation, this forum does not assess legal culpability or determine if officers committed a criminal offense. The Coroners Act mandates such proceedings for deaths occurring in the custody or during detention by peace officers. A coroner and a jury will hear sworn witness testimony to gather facts and potentially issue recommendations to prevent future tragedies, though these suggestions carry no legal binding force.

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Sequence of Events During Police Encounter

Chase de Balinhard called 911 at approximately 2:38 p.m. on the day of the incident, informing the operator that he possessed a revolver and intended to take his own life. During the subsequent 19-minute conversation, the call-taker assessed Chase's trust in law enforcement, to which Chase replied that he distrusted police and also feared harming them. Officers from the Surrey RCMP Provincial Operations Support Unit and Surrey Police Service arrived on the scene shortly before 3 p.m. Upon arrival, responding units were briefed that Chase was 15 years old and had been diagnosed with autism and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

IIO Findings on Police Conduct and Justification

The Independent Investigations Office released a report in December 2025 concluding that the use of lethal force by Surrey police was legally justified. Investigators found no reasonable grounds to believe any officer had committed a criminal offense, leading Chief Civilian Director Jessica Berglund to decline referring the matter to Crown counsel for charges. The IIO determined that officers had reasonable grounds to fear death or grievous bodily harm when Chase pointed what appeared to be a handgun directly at them. This assessment was based on witness statements, radio transmissions, surveillance video, and forensic analysis confirming the weapon was a .22-calibre pellet air pistol.

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Tactical Challenges and Officer Perspectives

Witness officers described a tense 22-minute engagement during which they attempted to apprehend Chase as he moved through a school field, a townhouse development, and adjacent residential streets. Officers reported that Chase repeatedly pointed the realistic-looking replica firearm at them and occasionally held it against his own head. Despite repeated verbal commands to drop the weapon, officers lost sight of Chase several times due to the neighborhood layout. At 3:17 p.m., when Chase turned and pointed the device directly at nearby officers, two officers discharged their firearms almost simultaneously, striking Chase in the chest.

Critical Gaps in Autism-Specific Police Training

A significant finding in the IIO report highlights a systemic deficiency in officer preparation for crises involving neurodivergent individuals. Investigators found that none of the officers involved in the apprehension had received training specifically related to autism spectrum disorder. This lack of specialized instruction raises important questions about protocol effectiveness when dealing with youth who may exhibit unpredictable behaviors during mental health crises. The absence of such training for the officer who fired the fatal shot underscores the urgent need for revised emergency response curricula in British Columbia law enforcement agencies.