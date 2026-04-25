Charles Paquet Wins Bronze at World Triathlon Championship Series

Canadian triathlete Charles Paquet secured a bronze medal at the World Triathlon Championship Series event in Samarkand, marking a significant achievement for Canadian men's triathlon.

Canadian triathlete Charles Paquet achieved a significant milestone in his career, securing a bronze medal at the World Triathlon Championship Series competition held in Samarkand on Saturday.

The 29-year-old athlete completed the challenging course in a time of one hour, 43 minutes, and 31 seconds, demonstrating impressive endurance and tactical racing. This result marks a strong start to the season for Paquet, who expressed his satisfaction with finally reaching the podium after several near misses in the previous year.

The competition saw a thrilling finish with Portugal’s Vasco Vilaca claiming the gold medal in 1:43:43, closely followed by Germany’s Henry Graf who took silver with a time of 1:43:37. Paquet’s performance highlights Canada’s growing presence in the world of elite triathlon. The race unfolded with Paquet initially navigating a challenging swim leg, emerging from the 1.5-kilometre swim in 12th position among the 13 competitors.

He then strategically positioned himself within the pack during the initial lap of the demanding five-lap bike course. Through consistent effort and skillful maneuvering, he gradually climbed the ranks, ultimately exiting the bike transition in eighth place, 27 seconds behind the leading group. This demonstrated his ability to conserve energy and prepare for the crucial run segment. As the race progressed into the 10-kilometre run, Paquet showcased his running prowess, steadily closing the gap on the frontrunners.

At the halfway point of the run, he found himself running alongside Vilaca and Graf, indicating his strong contention for a medal. The final kilometers witnessed a fierce battle for the podium positions, with Paquet ultimately securing the bronze, a testament to his dedication and training. This bronze medal is a historic achievement for Canadian men’s triathlon, making Charles Paquet only the second Canadian male athlete to earn a medal at the WTCS level.

The first was Tyler Mislawchuk, who achieved a third-place finish at the Montreal stop of the series in 2019. Paquet’s success is expected to inspire a new generation of Canadian triathletes and further elevate the sport’s profile within the country. His performance in Samarkand underscores his potential for continued success on the international stage, particularly as he prepares for future competitions, including the upcoming Summer Olympics.

The athlete’s ability to overcome challenges during the swim and bike legs, and then demonstrate strength and speed on the run, showcases a well-rounded skillset crucial for success in the demanding sport of triathlon. This victory is not only a personal triumph for Paquet but also a significant moment for Canadian triathlon, signaling a promising future for the nation’s athletes in this dynamic and competitive discipline.

The race in Samarkand was a showcase of athletic excellence, and Paquet’s bronze medal adds to the growing legacy of Canadian achievement in the world of triathlon





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