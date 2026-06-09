Charles Leclerc's Race Ends Early After Crash in Final Corner

The Monaco Grand Prix saw five drivers penalised for exceeding the 60km/h pit-lane speeding limit, including Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes' George Russell, McLaren's Oscar Piastri and Alpine's Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto. The incident has highlighted the need for the FIA to look into the way the pit-lane limit is measured.

Charles Leclerc 's race ended early after a crash in the final corner during a restart, as his team-mate Lewis Hamilton moved into second in the drivers' championship.

The Monaco Grand Prix saw five drivers penalised for exceeding the 60km/h pit-lane speeding limit, including Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes' George Russell, McLaren's Oscar Piastri and Alpine's Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto. The software used to measure the speed limit has been questioned, with many drivers feeling they were not speeding, but were caught out by the way the limit is measured.

The pit-lane limit is measured by a series of timing loops and the on-car transponders, which can be triggered by drivers cutting across the white lines defining the fast lane of the pit lane. Mercedes had instructed their drivers to go wide on the pit-lane entry to avoid this risk, but Russell obviously managed to trigger the limit anyway.

All the drivers were adamant they had not exceeded the limit, with Hamilton stating that it's just the way the pit lane is, and that he's done it for years. The incident has highlighted the need for the FIA to look into the way the pit-lane limit is measured, as many drivers felt they were not speeding, but were caught out by the system.

Alpine have requested a right of review for the speeding infractions, which could potentially benefit other drivers who were penalised. The right of review is a mechanism used by teams to appeal penalties that are not subject to appeal, such as pit-lane speeding.

However, it's a rare occurrence, and the FIA often finds a way to reject the appeal. In this case, the verdict would only apply to Gasly's race result, but it could open the door for other teams to complain about what happened. George Russell's performance this season has been struggling, with a long run of bad luck and mistakes contributing to his lack of success.

His admission after qualifying that he has been struggling to maximise the Mercedes car all season felt like a seminal moment in the championship fight. The incident has highlighted the need for teams to work together to improve the way the pit-lane limit is measured, and for drivers to be more aware of the risks involved in cutting across the white lines





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Charles Leclerc Lewis Hamilton George Russell Oscar Piastri Pierre Gasly

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