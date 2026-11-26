The Diana Award, a UK charity founded in memory of Princess Diana, has been placed into administration after independent advice said it could no longer meet its obligations. Prince William expressed sadness as the charity ends after honoring over 50,000 young people.

LONDON, United Kingdom -- The Diana Award, a UK charity set up in memory of Diana, former Princess of Wales, has been placed into administration after independent advice made clear it could no longer meet its obligations.

Diana Award Enters Administration

The charity announced the decision on Thursday. It said it was with heavy hearts that it made the announcement. No details were given about the circumstances behind the decision. The Diana Award was first launched in 1999.

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It was created to continue Diana's legacy of work with young people and children. Since then, it has honored tens of thousands of young people around the world. In a statement on its website, the charity said over 50,000 young people have received the prestigious Diana Award. It said it has worked with thousands more to power the impact created by these inspirational young leaders on the lives of those around them.

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The charity also said it was proud to have shone a spotlight on a generation of young people. Prince William, Diana's oldest son, voiced his sadness at the news. In a message, he thanked everyone whose dedication and hard work helped encourage thousands of young people over so many years. The Diana Award was the last project on which Diana's estranged sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, were believed to be still collaborating.

Princes William And Harry Linked

In past years, they had attended various award ceremonies together. Diana married the then Prince Charles in 1981. Their tumultuous marriage lasted only 15 years before they divorced. Diana was hugely popular in the UK and became a global icon.

She died in Paris in 1997 at the age of 36. The car she was travelling in crashed as the driver tried to flee paparazzi photographers. Her death sparked an outpouring of grief in Britain.

Then prime minister Tony Blair dubbed her the People's Princess. That name has remained with her since. The charity that carried her name has now ceased operations after more than two decades. The Diana Award had worked with young leaders around the world.

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Charity Ends Operations After Years

Its mission was to inspire and celebrate positive change. The announcement marks the end of an era for the organization. The charity said it could no longer continue to meet its obligations. It did not say how many staff or operations would be affected.

The administration process will now determine the next steps. Diana's work with young people and children was a central part of her public life. The award was created to keep that legacy alive. More than 50,000 young people have been recognized since its founding.

Prince Harry Stays Silent On News

Prince William's message thanked those who helped encourage young people over so many years. He did not comment further on the administration. Prince Harry has not publicly commented. The charity's statement said it was proud of its work with a generation of young people.

It said the impact created by these young leaders has touched lives around the world. The decision to enter administration was made after independent advice. The Diana Award is the latest charity to face financial difficulties. The news comes as many organizations struggle with rising costs. The charity did not specify the reasons for its financial position.