March of Dimes Canada has changed its name to Disability Can, saying the new name better reflects its evolution and makes it easier for people to find its programs and services.

March of Dimes Canada has changed its name to Disability Can. The charity announced the rebrand on Nov. 18, 2026, saying the new name better reflects how the organization has evolved over the past 75 years.

The charity provides services and programs to people living with disabilities. It says the new name will also make it easier for people to find the programs and services they need. March of Dimes Canada was founded in 1951 as a response to the threat of polio. It raised funds for vaccine research and helped people who contracted the virus.

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The original name was a reference to a campaign by mothers to raise funds for polio causes. Today the charity has more than 2,500 employees and 550 volunteers. They serve more than 30,000 people each year, the organization says. Its Sudbury regional office serves more than 1,800 people across northeastern Ontario.

CEO Len Baker explains Disability Can rebranding

Len Baker, president and CEO of Disability Can, says the decision to change the name came directly from listening to people with disabilities. He said it reflects a modern understanding of disability. Baker said the name clearly says who the organization is and what it does. It also expresses a truth the charity has always known: disability doesn't limit what people can achieve, barriers do, he said in a statement.

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The charity announced the change in a press release. It said the new name is meant to better match its current mission and the people it serves. The organization has grown far beyond its origins as a polio fundraising effort. It now runs a wide range of services and programs for people with disabilities across Canada.

The charity says the name Disability Can will help more people connect with those services. It expects the new name to make its work easier to find and understand. March of Dimes Canada was founded 75 years ago. Its early work focused on polio vaccine research and supporting people who contracted the virus.

Over the decades, the organization's focus expanded to serve people with a broad range of disabilities. The charity says its new name reflects that shift. The rebrand was announced on Nov. 18, 2026. The Canadian Press first reported the name change on Nov. 17, 2026, in a report by Kaitlyn McGrath.

Sudbury office serves northeastern Ontario community

The charity's Sudbury regional office is one of its local operations. It serves more than 1,800 people across northeastern Ontario. Disability Can says its more than 2,500 employees and 550 volunteers serve more than 30,000 people each year. Those figures show the scale of the organization's work.

Baker said listening to people with disabilities drove the decision. He said the new name reflects a modern understanding of disability and clearly states the charity's identity and purpose. Baker said the name expresses a truth the charity has always known. Disability doesn't limit what people can achieve, barriers do, he said.

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The original March of Dimes name came from a campaign by mothers to raise funds for polio causes. The charity was founded in 1951 in response to the threat of polio. March of Dimes Canada raised funds for vaccine research and helped people who contracted the virus. It has since evolved into a broad disability services organization.

The charity says the new name will make it easier for people to find the programs and services they need. It says the change better reflects its evolution over 75 years. The rebrand was announced in a press release. The charity says Disability Can is now its official name.

National scope includes thousands of volunteers

The organization serves people across Canada, including more than 1,800 people through its Sudbury regional office in northeastern Ontario. It has more than 2,500 employees and 550 volunteers nationwide. The charity says its services and programs support people living with disabilities. The new name is meant to help more people access that support.

Baker said the decision came directly from listening to people with disabilities. He said the name reflects a modern understanding of disability and expresses a truth the charity has always known. Disability doesn't limit what people can achieve, barriers do, Baker said in a statement. The charity says the new name clearly says who it is and what it does.

The name change was announced on Nov. 18, 2026. The Canadian Press first published a report on the change on Nov. 17, 2026, by Kaitlyn McGrath. The charity was founded in 1951 as a response to the threat of polio. It raised funds for vaccine research and helped people who contracted the virus.

Today it serves more than 30,000 people each year. Its Sudbury regional office alone serves more than 1,800 people across northeastern Ontario. The organization says the new name will help people find its programs and services. It says Disability Can better reflects how the charity has evolved over the past 75 years.