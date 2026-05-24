Charity and GoFundMe Campaigns Raise $5.5 Million for Victims of Lapu-Lapu Day Festival Attack

The text highlights the significant monetary contributions made by various charities and GoFundMe campaigns to assist those affected by the Lapu-Lapu Day Festival attack in Vancouver. It also mentions survivors' criticisms regarding the lack of consultation and ongoing support from some organizations handling the funds.

Several charities and 29 GoFundMe campaigns raised more than $5.5 million for those affected by the Lapu-Lapu Day Festival attack. As some survivors criticize a lack of consultation and ongoing support, one charity expert says direct cash transfers to victims is a proven strategy to maximize impact after a tragedy.

Tributes are seen at a temporary memorial at Vancouver's Mountain View Cemetery on April 26, marking one year since a car ramming at the city's Lapu-Lapu Day festival killed 11 people and injured dozens more





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Charity Fundraising Gofundme Campaign Victim Support Lapu-Lapu Day Festival Attack In Vancouver

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