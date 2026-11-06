Charges Filed in Surrey Shooting Case Linked to Kapil Sharma Cafe

Pardeep Singh and Saveer Khan face firearm charges following two October 2025 shootings in Surrey, including an attack on Kapil Sharma's cafe.

Two suspects have been formally charged in connection with two separate shooting incidents that occurred in Surrey, British Columbia, last year. The B.C. Extortion Task Force announced on Friday that 22-year-old Pardeep Singh and 22-year-old Saveer Khan are facing legal action following a series of violent events that targeted both private residences and a public business in the region.

Legal Charges and Arrest Details

Pardeep Singh and Saveer Khan were each charged with two counts of reckless discharge of a firearm. These charges stem from distinct criminal incidents that took place in October 2025. The suspects were apprehended by law enforcement officials in Surrey on November 1 and currently remain in custody pending further legal proceedings.

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The initial criminal incident occurred on October 12, 2025. Police officers responded to a call regarding gunfire at a home located in the 13000 block of 103A Avenue. During this attack, investigators confirmed that a female victim sustained injuries as a result of the shooting. This incident marked the first of two major shootings that would later be investigated by the provincial anti-extortion unit.

Four days following the first attack, officers were dispatched to a second location on October 16. The target of this shooting was Kap's Café, situated in the 8400 block of 120 Street. Two employees were present inside the business during the overnight attack but were reported to be uninjured. This event was particularly notable as it represented the third time that the café had been the target of a shooting in that single calendar year.

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Targeting of South Asian Community

The café involved in the second shooting is owned by Bollywood celebrity Kapil Sharma. The recurrence of violence against this specific establishment highlights a pattern of targeted attacks that have raised significant concerns within the local South Asian community. Both investigations were subsequently handed over to the provincial task force, which was established to address threats and violence specifically targeting this demographic group.

RCMP Chief Supt. Duncan Pound emphasized the collaborative nature of the investigation in a news release issued on Friday. He stated that the charges are the direct result of extensive investigative work conducted over the past year. This process included obtaining multiple judicial authorizations, executing search warrants, and performing detailed analysis of physical evidence.

Chief Supt. Pound acknowledged the anxiety these incidents created within the community. He noted that law enforcement agencies have worked diligently as an integrated team to gather the evidence necessary to support the charges announced today. He further stated that the prosecution of these suspects serves as a clear message to those involved in extortion-related violence that public safety remains a priority.

Task Force Composition and Track Record

The B.C. Extortion Task Force is a multi-agency coalition led by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. The task force also includes members from the Abbotsford and Delta police departments, the Surrey Police Service, Metro Vancouver Transit Police, and the Canada Border Services Agency. This broad collaboration allows for a unified approach to combating organized crime and extortion schemes.

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Since its establishment in September 2025, the task force has achieved significant progress in dismantling criminal networks. According to the agency, the task force has secured 28 charges against 14 individuals during this period. The recent charges against Pardeep Singh and Saveer Khan add to this growing list of successes in the fight against violence in the region.

Law enforcement officials continue to work closely with other partners to advance parallel investigations into these crimes. The detailed analysis of evidence and coordination between agencies have been critical in building strong cases against those accused of participating in these violent acts. The ongoing efforts by the B.C. Extortion Task Force aim to restore a sense of security for all residents in Surrey and the broader metropolitan area.