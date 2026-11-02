Charges Filed in Homicide of Burnaby Boy Kai Pavlovic

Integrated Homicide Investigation Team charges Branko and Sarah Bijelic with second-degree murder in the death of 11-year-old Kai Pavlovic.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team confirmed on Nov. 2, 2026, that charges have been laid against two individuals regarding the death of 11-year-old Kai Pavlovic. Branko Bijelic, aged 51, and Sarah Bijelic, aged 46, both residents of Burnaby, are the accused parties in this tragic case. This development concludes a prolonged investigation that began more than a year prior with reports of the child missing.

Bijelics Charged With Murder And Indignity

Branko Bijelic, who was apprehended by authorities on Oct. 30, 2026, faces charges of second-degree murder and indignity to human remains. The specific legal accusations outline the severity of the criminal acts alleged by prosecutors in this high-profile homicide case involving a young child from the local community.

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Sarah Bijelic, the other named suspect, is also charged in connection with the homicide. The simultaneous charging of both individuals suggests a coordinated involvement in the events leading to the death of Kai Pavlovic, as determined by the lead investigative agency. These formal charges mark a significant procedural shift from the earlier missing person search phases.

Timeline Of Investigation And Discovery

Law enforcement first became aware of the situation on Sept. 26, 2025, when a well-being check was requested for the 11-year-old. During that initial interaction, Burnaby RCMP officials spoke with members of Kai Pavlovic's family. Investigators stated at that time they had reason to believe the boy was with a caretaker, who was actively being identified by police personnel.

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The Burnaby RCMP issued a direct public plea for information regarding the identity of this caretaker or anyone who might know their whereabouts. This initial phase involved extensive outreach to gather leads that could clarify the child's location and safety status during the early stages of the inquiry.

Investigative Steps And Public Cooperation

Over the subsequent months, the serious crimes unit of the Burnaby RCMP conducted an extensive investigation into the disappearance. This process included carefully following up on information provided by family members of the victim and the general public. The collaborative effort with the community played a vital part in narrowing the scope of the case.

Sgt. Freda Fong of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team expressed the gravity of the situation in a public statement. She noted that the team shares heavy hearts while updating the public on the investigation into Kai's death, acknowledging the sadness surrounding the circumstances.

Impact On Burnaby Community And Next Steps

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team recognizes the deep concern this case has caused within the Burnaby community. Sgt. Freda Fong extended thoughts to Kai Pavlovic's loved ones and all those affected by the tragedy. The agency also thanked the public for their assistance and for coming forward with crucial information throughout the long investigation.

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To provide further updates and details regarding the charges and the ongoing legal proceedings, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team scheduled a media availability for 2 p.m. on Nov. 2, 2026. This press briefing serves as the official channel for sharing additional verified information about the case and the accused parties.