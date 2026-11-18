A Las Vegas court dismissed felony theft and bad check charges against Floyd Mayweather Jr. at the request of prosecutors. The case involved a $200,000 check written to a Las Vegas designer resale store.

A Las Vegas court dismissed felony charges against Floyd Mayweather Jr. on Wednesday at the request of prosecutors, according to court records. The charges followed allegations that the boxer wrote a bad check to purchase a watch.

Mayweather Bad Check Felony Charges Dismissed

A hearing in the case that had been scheduled for Thursday was canceled. Mayweather, 49, was charged in April with theft and passing a check without sufficient funds with intent to defraud. Prosecutors in Clark County had alleged Mayweather wrote the $200,000 check to Las Vegas designer resale store Gold and Beyond in December 2024 despite having insufficient funds in his account, according to the criminal complaint.

Also read Felony Charges Against Floyd Mayweather Jr. Dismissed in Las Vegas

The Associated Press left emails, voice and text messages this week seeking comment with Mayweather's attorney, Clark County prosecutors and an attorney for Gold and Beyond. No immediate responses were reported. Mayweather, a former five-division world champion, announced his retirement in 2017 with a 50-0 record. After saying earlier this year that he was coming out of retirement, he was scheduled to be in Athens, Greece, for the Battle of the Legends boxing match in June.

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The event was canceled due to a legal dispute with CSI Sports. CSI sued Mayweather in the Southern District of New York district court alleging breach of contract for allegedly failing to fight Mike Tyson in a separate event. Mayweather denied the allegations in court documents. The legal dispute contributed to the cancellation of the Athens event.

Mayweather Faces Ongoing Civil Disputes and Lawsuits

Earlier this year, Mayweather was sued in New York over his alleged failure to pay rent at a Manhattan apartment and was in financial disputes with multiple jewelers. He also filed a lawsuit in New York against his former business manager, alleging a yearslong fraud scheme. The dismissal of the felony charges in Las Vegas removes one legal matter for Mayweather, though other civil disputes and lawsuits remain active.

The court records did not provide further details on the reasons for the prosecutors' request to dismiss the case. Mayweather has not publicly commented on the dismissal. His attorney and representatives for Gold and Beyond have not responded to requests for comment. The case had been set for a hearing on Thursday before the dismissal was granted.

Las Vegas Watch Bad Check Case Details

The bad check allegation stemmed from a December 2024 transaction at Gold and Beyond, a designer resale store in Las Vegas. Prosecutors alleged that Mayweather wrote a $200,000 check for a watch despite knowing his account had insufficient funds. The charges were filed in April and carried potential penalties, but the dismissal at the request of prosecutors ends the criminal case. The Clark County District Attorney's Office did not provide a statement on the dismissal.

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Mayweather's legal issues have included several financial disputes in recent years. In addition to the New York rent lawsuit and jeweler disputes, he has faced claims related to unpaid debts and contract breaches. Mayweather's boxing career included world titles in five weight divisions and a perfect 50-0 record. He retired in 2017 but has repeatedly hinted at returning to the ring for exhibition matches.

The scheduled June event in Athens was billed as the Battle of the Legends. It was called off after CSI Sports filed a lawsuit in New York federal court alleging Mayweather breached a contract by failing to fight Mike Tyson in a separate event. Mayweather denied those allegations in court filings. The cancellation of the Athens match was one of several legal and business challenges he has faced this year.

In New York, Mayweather was sued over alleged unpaid rent at a Manhattan apartment. He has also been involved in disputes with multiple jewelers over unpaid bills for luxury items. Separately, Mayweather filed a lawsuit in New York against his former business manager, accusing him of a yearslong fraud scheme. That case is ongoing.

The dismissal of the Las Vegas criminal charges was granted Wednesday. Court records show the case was closed at the request of prosecutors. The Associated Press contributed to this report.