A Las Vegas court dismissed felony charges against Floyd Mayweather Jr. at the request of prosecutors after allegations he wrote a US$200,000 bad check to buy a watch. The canceled hearing follows a case that had been scheduled for Thursday.

A Las Vegas court dismissed felony charges against Floyd Mayweather Jr. on Wednesday at the request of prosecutors, according to court records. The charges followed allegations the boxer wrote a bad check to purchase a watch.

Mayweather Felony Charges Dismissed

A hearing in the case that had been scheduled for Thursday was canceled. Mayweather, 49, was charged in April with theft and passing a check without sufficient funds with intent to defraud. Prosecutors in Clark County had alleged Mayweather wrote the US$200,000 check to Las Vegas designer resale store Gold and Beyond in December 2024 despite having insufficient funds in his account, according to the criminal complaint.

Also read Las Vegas judge dismisses felony bad check charges against boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr.

The Associated Press left emails, voice and text messages this week seeking comment with Mayweather's attorney, Clark County prosecutors and an attorney for Gold and Beyond. The dismissal came at the request of prosecutors, court records show. Mayweather is a former five-division world champion and announced his retirement in 2017 with a 50-0 record.

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Retirement And Legal Disputes

After saying earlier this year that he was coming out of retirement, he was scheduled to be in Athens, Greece, for the Battle of the Legends boxing match in June. The event was canceled due to a legal dispute with CSI Sports. CSI sued Mayweather in the Southern District of New York district court alleging breach of contract for allegedly failing to fight Mike Tyson in a separate event. Mayweather denied the allegations in court documents.

Earlier this year, Mayweather was sued in New York over his alleged failure to pay rent at a Manhattan apartment. He was also in financial disputes with multiple jewelers. He also filed a lawsuit in New York against his former business manager, alleging a yearslong fraud scheme. Mayweather arrived with President Donald Trump at Laughlin Bullhead International Airport for a campaign rally on Oct. 14, 2026, in Bullhead, Ariz.

Financial Disputes And Canceled Hearings

, according to an AP photo. He was also seen looking on during the first half of an NBA basketball game on March 26, 2025, in New York, another AP photo showed. The case in Las Vegas centered on the check to Gold and Beyond. Prosecutors had alleged the check was written in December 2024 for a watch.

The charge of passing a check without sufficient funds with intent to defraud was dismissed Wednesday. The theft charge was also dismissed. The scheduled Thursday hearing was canceled after the dismissal. Court records confirmed the dismissal was at the request of prosecutors.

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No further details were immediately available from the court. The Associated Press sought comment from multiple parties this week. Messages were left for Mayweather's attorney, Clark County prosecutors and an attorney for Gold and Beyond. None had responded by the time of publication.

Mayweather remains a prominent figure in boxing. He retired in 2017 with an undefeated record. He had said earlier this year he was coming out of retirement. His planned June event in Athens was called off because of the CSI Sports legal dispute.

The separate New York lawsuit over rent involved a Manhattan apartment. Mayweather also faced financial disputes with multiple jewelers. He filed his own lawsuit against his former business manager alleging a yearslong fraud scheme. The dismissal brings an end to the Las Vegas felony case.

The canceled hearing means no further court action was needed Thursday. The case had been pending since the April charges.