Chargers Select Akheem Mesidor in First Round of NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Chargers have drafted Canadian defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor, making him the first defensive player from Canada to be selected in the first round of the NFL draft. Mesidor had a stellar college career at Miami and West Virginia.

The Los Angeles Chargers have made a significant addition to their defensive line, selecting Canadian defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor with the 22nd overall pick in the first round of the NFL draft.

This historic selection marks Mesidor as the sixth Canadian-born player ever chosen in the first round, and notably, he is the first defensive player from Canada to reach this milestone. His draft position ensures the continuation of a trend – a Canadian player has been selected in the NFL draft every year since 2011. Mesidor’s journey to the NFL is a testament to his dedication and skill, honed through a successful collegiate career spanning multiple seasons and institutions.

Mesidor arrives in Los Angeles after a particularly impressive 2025 season with the University of Miami Hurricanes. Standing at six feet three inches and weighing 265 pounds, he proved to be a disruptive force on the defensive front, starting in all 15 games. His statistics from that season are compelling: 63 total tackles, with 36 being solo efforts, and a remarkable 17.5 tackles for loss.

He also showcased his pass-rushing prowess with 12.5 sacks and consistently created turnovers, forcing four fumbles throughout the year. Despite the Hurricanes falling short in the NCAA championship game against Indiana with a score of 27-21, Mesidor still managed to contribute with three tackles (two solo) and two crucial sacks, demonstrating his ability to perform under pressure on the biggest stage.

His outstanding performance earned him a well-deserved All-ACC first-team selection, solidifying his reputation as one of the top defensive players in the conference. Before his impactful two seasons at Miami, Mesidor began his collegiate career at West Virginia University. Throughout his entire NCAA career, encompassing 65 games, he consistently demonstrated his talent and work ethic, starting in an impressive 52 of those contests. His cumulative statistics paint a picture of a dominant and versatile defender.

Over his college career, he amassed an impressive 205 total tackles, 121 of which were solo tackles, and accumulated a staggering 50.5 tackles for loss. Furthermore, he recorded a total of 33.5 sacks, showcasing his consistent ability to pressure opposing quarterbacks. Hailing from Ottawa, Canada, Mesidor’s selection is a source of pride for Canadian football and represents a growing presence of Canadian talent in the NFL.

The Chargers are hoping he will translate his collegiate success into a significant impact at the professional level, bolstering their defensive line and contributing to the team’s pursuit of championship contention. His combination of size, strength, and pass-rushing ability makes him a promising prospect with the potential to become a key player for the Chargers for years to come





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