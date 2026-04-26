Chargers Add Canadian Lineman Taylor to Complement First-Round Pick Mesidor

The Los Angeles Chargers have drafted Canadian offensive lineman Logan Taylor in the sixth round, joining first-round pick Akheem Mesidor, along with undrafted free agent signings Wesley Bailey and Rene Konga, increasing the Canadian presence on their roster and in the NFL.

The Los Angeles Chargers are bolstering their roster with Canadian talent, adding offensive lineman Logan Taylor from Boston College in the sixth round of the NFL draft, following their first-round selection of defensive end Akheem Mesidor .

This marks the second time in recent history a team has drafted multiple Canadian players, mirroring the Baltimore Ravens’ 2014 strategy of selecting Brent Urban and John Urschel. Mesidor, hailing from Ottawa, made history as the first Canadian-born defensive player drafted in the first round, being picked 22nd overall.

Taylor, a towering presence at 6’7” and 312 pounds from Lunenburg, Nova Scotia, brings versatility to the Chargers’ offensive line, having experience at all four positions – left tackle, left guard, right guard, and right tackle – during his collegiate career. He served as a team captain at Boston College last season, a first for his career, demonstrating leadership qualities alongside his on-field performance.

Taylor’s journey to the NFL included a prior stint at the University of Virginia, where he established himself as a starter before transferring to Boston College for the 2023 season. There, he immediately stepped into the left tackle role, starting all 13 games and earning Honourable Mention All-ACC recognition. Both Mesidor and Taylor showcased their skills at the Senior Bowl and the NFL Combine, solidifying their draft prospects.

Taylor’s combine results included a 5.19-second 40-yard dash, a 31-inch vertical jump, and a nine-foot broad jump, alongside impressive arm measurements. Beyond the drafted players, the influx of Canadian talent into the NFL continued post-draft with two undrafted free agent signings. Ottawa native Wesley Bailey, a defensive lineman from Louisville, secured a spot with the Los Angeles Rams.

Bailey, a seasoned collegiate player with 41 starts in 48 games, amassed 110 tackles, 22 for loss, and 15.5 sacks during his time at Rutgers and Louisville. He was highly regarded by the CFL scouting bureau, ranking fourth on their list of top prospects for the upcoming league draft. Joining Bailey as an undrafted free agent is Rene Konga, also from Ottawa and a defensive lineman from Louisville, who signed with the Miami Dolphins.

Konga, a 6’4”, 298-pound player, recorded 49 tackles, eight for loss, and four sacks in 23 games over the past two seasons with the Cardinals, after transferring from Rutgers. He was previously projected as a potential third-day draft pick, highlighting the competitive nature of the NFL draft process. These signings demonstrate the growing presence of Canadian players in the league and the potential for future success.

The Chargers, Rams, and Dolphins are all benefiting from the talent pool north of the border. The Chargers’ selection of both Mesidor and Taylor signifies a strategic investment in Canadian football prospects. The team is not only acquiring skilled players but also potentially tapping into a relatively untapped market for talent. The parallel with the Ravens’ 2014 draft class suggests a growing awareness among NFL teams of the quality of Canadian players.

Mesidor’s historic first-round selection is a significant milestone for Canadian football, paving the way for future generations of players. Taylor’s versatility and experience will be valuable assets to the Chargers’ offensive line, providing depth and competition. The undrafted signings of Bailey and Konga further underscore the depth of Canadian talent and the willingness of NFL teams to take chances on promising prospects.

The CFL draft, scheduled for Tuesday, will likely see further attention focused on these players and others who were not selected in the NFL draft. The success of these Canadian players in the NFL will undoubtedly inspire more young athletes to pursue their dreams of playing professional football, both in the NFL and the CFL.

The Chargers, Rams, and Dolphins are now home to a growing contingent of Canadian players, representing a significant step forward for Canadian football on the international stage





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NFL Draft Los Angeles Chargers Akheem Mesidor Logan Taylor Canadian Football Wesley Bailey Rene Konga Undrafted Free Agents

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