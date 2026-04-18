Charge Clinch Crucial Victory Over Sirens, Boost Playoff Chances

Ottawa Charge secures a dominant 5-1 win against the New York Sirens, propelled by veteran leadership and a strong offensive push, significantly improving their standing for a playoff spot in the PWHL.

In a pivotal Professional Women's Hockey League ( PWHL ) matchup, the Ottawa Charge solidified their playoff aspirations with a commanding 5-1 victory over the New York Sirens on Saturday afternoon. The veteran leadership of Brianne Jenner and Jocelyne Larocque proved instrumental in the Charge's dominant performance at home. Jenner, a seasoned forward at 34, orchestrated the offense with a goal and two assists, while the experienced Larocque, 37, contributed a goal and an assist, showcasing their enduring impact on the ice. The Charge's offensive onslaught was further bolstered by goals from Ronja Savolainen, Peyton Hemp, and Rebecca Leslie, ensuring a well-rounded team effort.

The Sirens, despite a strong start, were unable to contain Ottawa's relentless pressure. Their lone offensive spark came from Paetyn Levis, who opened the scoring with a power-play goal midway through the first period, beating Charge goaltender Gwyneth Philips on the stick side. New York's goaltender, Kayle Osborne, faced a barrage of shots, making 24 saves in a valiant effort. The loss, coupled with other results, left the Sirens trailing the Charge by five points in the standings for the crucial fourth and final playoff spot with only two games remaining in the regular season. This victory provides Ottawa with a significant advantage as they push towards the postseason.

The game's momentum shifted dramatically in the late stages of the first period. With just 61 seconds left, Jenner attempted a pass to Leslie, which ultimately deflected off Leslie's shoulder and into the net. The goal, initially a point of contention, underwent a lengthy video review before the on-ice call was upheld. The turning point in the second period, however, was Larocque's exceptional defensive play. She blocked a shot during a penalty kill, initiating a swift short-handed rush. Jenner capitalized on the turnover, breaking in on Osborne. Although Osborne made an initial save, Larocque was perfectly positioned to bury the rebound, scoring her first goal of the season and tying the game. Shortly after, Hemp won a crucial puck battle, setting up Alexa Vasko, who then fed Hemp back for a commanding 3-1 lead for the Charge.

The Charge extended their lead in the third period. Savolainen found the back of the net from just inside the blue line, her shot finding its way through traffic. Later in the period, after Larocque hit the crossbar with a powerful shot, Jenner pounced on the rebound, sealing the 5-1 victory with just over seven minutes remaining on the clock. The Sirens, who had a solid first period, struggled to match Ottawa's intensity and pace for the remainder of the game. The Charge will look to carry this momentum into their next outing when they visit Boston on Wednesday, a game that could further solidify their playoff position. This vital win against the New York Sirens marks a significant step for Ottawa in their quest for a championship title.

In summary, the Ottawa Charge delivered a compelling performance against the New York Sirens, securing a crucial 5-1 victory that bolsters their playoff hopes. Led by veteran stalwarts Brianne Jenner and Jocelyne Larocque, the Charge showcased their offensive depth and defensive resilience. While the Sirens opened the scoring, Ottawa responded with a series of well-executed goals, including a pivotal short-handed tally that shifted the game's momentum. The win gives the Charge a substantial five-point cushion over their rivals for the final playoff berth with only two games left in the regular season. The team's upcoming road trip to Boston will be critical in their pursuit of a postseason spot





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