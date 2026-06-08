Chaotic Scenes After Structure Collapses Behind Elementary School Students During Powerful Earthquake in the Philippines

An offshore magnitude 7.8 earthquake rocked the southern Philippines on Monday, causing at least 32 deaths, injuring more than 200 others, collapsing a few buildings, and triggering a landslide that killed 13 villagers. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said the threat of a tsunami largely passed about five hours after the quake, and Philippine officials also lifted a tsunami warning by mid-afternoon.

Footage shows chaotic scenes after a structure collapses behind a group of elementary school students during a powerful earthquake in the Philippines. An offshore magnitude 7.8 earthquake rocked the southern Philippines on Monday, killing at least 32 people, injuring more than 200 others mostly in damaged buildings and sending a one-metre tsunami into nearby coasts.

A few buildings collapsed and key infrastructure sustained quake damage in the city of General Santos, and tsunami damage was reported in at least one coastal village. Smaller waves were measured in Indonesia and Palau and as far away as southern Japan. The quake also triggered a landslide in Sarangani province in the southern Philippines that killed 13 villagers. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said the threat of a tsunami largely passed about five hours after the quake.

Philippine officials also lifted a tsunami warning by mid-afternoon. Six shanties on stilts were damaged in a coastal village in Zamboanga del Sur due to the quake and taller waves, officials said. Among the dead were seven people in General Santos, where a few small buildings, including a popular hamburger joint, collapsed or were severely damaged.

The other deaths were caused by falling debris, a damaged mosque and a landslide in the southern provinces of Sarangani, South Cotabato and Davao Occidental and on Balut Island





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Philippine Earthquake General Santos Sarangani Province Landslide Tsunami Damaged Buildings

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