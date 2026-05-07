Chaos in Paris as PSG Supporters Clash with Police After Champions League Success

Over 120 people were arrested and dozens injured in Paris following violent celebrations after Paris Saint-Germain secured a spot in the Champions League final.

The streets of the French capital were plunged into a state of extreme volatility following the exhilarating news that Paris Saint-Germain had once again secured their position in the Champions League final.

While the victory over Bayern Munich brought immense joy to millions of football enthusiasts, the celebratory mood quickly soured as a minority of supporters engaged in violent confrontations with law enforcement officers. According to Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez, the overnight chaos resulted in a total of 127 arrests across the Paris metropolitan area, with a staggering 107 of those occurring within the city limits of Paris itself.

The clashes were not limited to a single area; instead, they erupted outside the club's home ground, the Parc des Princes stadium, and spilled over into the iconic Champs-Élysées. Rioters attempted to block the critical Paris ring road, forcing police to deploy strategic maneuvers to disperse the crowds and maintain the flow of traffic.

The human cost of the unrest was evident, with eleven rioters sustaining injuries, one of which was categorized as serious after the individual was struck by a mortar. Additionally, twenty-three police officers were treated for light injuries sustained during the struggle to regain control of the city streets.

In the wake of these disturbances, Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez issued a scathing condemnation of the violence, asserting that a small group of individuals is consistently responsible for the 'excesses' that mar these sporting festivities. He expressed his strong disapproval of those who deliberately seek to clash with law enforcement under the guise of celebration. Nuñez was quick to praise the police prefect and the dedicated teams who intervened according to strict instructions to prevent further escalation.

However, the aftermath of the riots also revealed political fractures within the city's administration. Nuñez appeared to publicly reprimand the recently elected Mayor of Paris, Emmanuel Grégoire. The Mayor, known for his frequent attendance at PSG matches, had announced the creation of a designated fan zone for the upcoming final against Arsenal in Budapest without first consulting the police department. This lack of coordination was viewed by the Interior Minister as a security risk, potentially inviting further uncontrolled gatherings.

Consequently, security measures are expected to be significantly ramped up for the final scheduled for May 30 to ensure that the passion of the fans does not once again translate into urban warfare. This latest episode of violence is far from an isolated incident, as it fits into a troubling pattern of sporting-related riots that have plagued Paris and other regions of France in recent years.

The volatility surrounding Paris Saint-Germain is particularly pronounced; for instance, when the club clinched the Champions League title last year, the celebrations were so volatile that police were forced to make more than 500 arrests nationwide. That particular event was marred by tragedy when a man in his twenties lost his life after his scooter was struck by a vehicle during the frenzied festivities. The volatility is not only tied to victory but also to defeat.

Following the club's loss in the 2020 final to Bayern Munich, 148 individuals were arrested after fans turned their frustration on the city, smashing cars and breaking store windows. Even the 2013 French title win, which ended a nineteen-year drought, was overshadowed by hours of violent fighting between fans and riot police that left thirty people injured.

Beyond PSG, the streets of Paris have seen similar unrest during international matches, including Algeria's victory in the Africa Cup of Nations in 2019 and various matches involving Morocco. These recurring events highlight a complex intersection of sporting passion, social tension, and the ongoing struggle for urban security in one of the world's most visited cities





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