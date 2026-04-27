Chaos at White House Correspondents’ Dinner: Trump and Vance Evacuated Amid Gunfire

President Trump and Vice President JD Vance were rushed off stage during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner after shots were fired outside the venue. The evacuation followed distinct Secret Service protocols, with Vance being moved first due to tactical positioning rather than favoritism. The incident, which caused panic among attendees, highlighted the constant security threats faced by high-ranking officials.

During the White House Correspondents’ Dinner , a chaotic scene unfolded as shots were fired outside the venue, prompting a swift response from the Secret Service .

President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance were rushed off the stage, but their evacuation followed distinct protocols. While Vance was quickly escorted to the right of the stage within 12 seconds, agents prioritized a 'shielding in place' strategy for Trump, who remained with Melania for a few more seconds before being moved to the left side. This discrepancy led to speculation, with some social media users claiming Vance was prioritized over Trump.

However, security experts clarified that the difference in timing was due to standard Secret Service procedures designed to separate the President and Vice President immediately in case of an attack, ensuring a single incident couldn’t incapacitate both leaders. Two hours before the shooting, Karoline Leavitt had ominously tweeted, 'There will be shots fired tonight…'—a prediction that eerily came true. The panic inside the venue was palpable, with guests diving under tables as gunfire echoed.

Photographs later revealed the evacuation of other high-profile attendees, including Health and Human Services Secretary RFK Jr. and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, as security personnel swiftly moved them to safety. Mark Herrera, president and chief security strategist at Global Awareness Professionals, explained that Vance’s quicker evacuation was not a sign of favoritism but rather a tactical decision based on his position.

'It typically means he was in a position to be safely and quickly extracted, while the president’s detail needed a few critical seconds to shield, assess the threat, and establish control before moving him,' Herrera stated. The incident marked a historic moment, as it was the first time President Trump had attended the White House Correspondents’ Dinner during his presidency. Oddly, nearly his entire cabinet was in attendance, raising questions about the timing and security arrangements.

Despite the chaos, Trump later praised the Secret Service for their rapid response, highlighting the effectiveness of their 'sophisticated, layered security framework.

' The event underscored the constant threats faced by high-ranking officials and the meticulous planning required to protect them. As investigations into the shooting continue, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities inherent in public gatherings and the critical role of security protocols in mitigating risks





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