The annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner was thrown into chaos when gunfire erupted outside the ballroom, prompting the evacuation of President Donald Trump and other attendees. The incident, which left one Secret Service officer injured, underscored the heightened security concerns surrounding high-profile political events. Journalists, politicians, and guests were left in shock as the evening took a dramatic turn, with some fleeing the scene while others sought shelter under tables.

As Washington officials analyze the latest economic figures and billionaires adjust their investments, everyday Americans are grappling with the harsh reality of soaring expenses and sudden financial instability.

HuffPost sheds light on the real economy—the one that directly affects the lives of ordinary citizens. The White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, a longstanding yet somewhat uneasy tradition in Washington, is marked by an inherent tension as journalists, dressed in their finest attire, mingle with the very individuals they cover. This year, that tension reached a boiling point when President Donald Trump and his Cabinet secretaries were abruptly evacuated from the hotel ballroom amid reports of gunfire.

The crowd of 2,300 attendees was left in shock, with gasps, confusion, and scattered plates and wine glasses. The sound of a gunshot echoed through the room, prompting Trump to wonder aloud whether it was a gunshot or simply a waiter dropping a tray. I was hoping it was a tray, Trump remarked. But it wasn’t.

Oz Pearlman, the mentalist performing a magic trick for Trump on stage, recounted the chaotic scene to The Associated Press, which had two dozen journalists present. Trump had previously boycotted the dinner during his presidency, but this year, he had much to say about the media coverage he often criticizes, even as it fuels his public presence. I was really ready to rip it, he later said at the White House.

Before the dinner, attendees speculated about who would be the target of Trump’s ire and whether he would stay for the presentation of journalism awards, including a prize for Wall Street Journal reporters who exposed Trump’s ties to disgraced sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. These thoughts lingered in the minds of many as the audience began their spring pea and burrata salad, and waiters prepared to serve the main course of prime chateaubriand and Maine lobster.

A screen grab from a video filmed by an AFP reporter shows armed agents moving to the stage after loud bangs were heard during the White House Correspondents' dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC, on April 25, 2026. Those seated closest to the doors were the first to react as security officials shouted Shots fired. People ducked under tables and chairs, knocking over table settings.

I heard a pop, but we didn’t know what the hell it was, said Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y. And then you heard all sorts of things clatter.

Then the Secret Service and every detail came flooding in and everybody went down. I took a knee. … I didn’t go under the table. The commotion spread almost as a wave toward the stage.

For a few moments, it appeared as though Trump was a spectator to the disarray before he, too, was whisked away by his security detail. Up front, the gunshots were not immediately distinguishable in the cacophony. Heavily armed Secret Service agents flooded the stage, and a broad collection of law enforcement and National Guard descended on the hotel. Vice President JD Vance was the first to be pulled off stage.

Trump and the first lady were initially shielded by his detail behind armored plating placed on the stage. After a few moments, the Trumps were also removed from the room. The president briefly stumbled before being assisted to a secure suite reserved for him behind the stage. In response to shouts for everyone to get down, one administration official at a media table crawled under it, with just her high heels poking out.

Someone tried to start a USA chant as Trump was taken out, before being shushed by others in the room. Erika Kirk, widow of assassinated conservative activist Charlie Kirk, was seen in tears as she was escorted from the ballroom. Others in the crowd traded hugs as they were leaving the event site. It was quickly clear that there were no serious injuries in the room.

The gunman, who had been running past security barricades as Secret Service agents raced toward him, was tackled and taken into custody. One officer was shot in a bullet-resistant vest but was recovering, officials said. The gunman was not injured but was being evaluated at a hospital. Some guests had fled the ballroom immediately through the warren of hallways surrounding it.

Staff directed people to emergency exits. Outside, guests had to walk for blocks to get outside of streets blocked by police vehicles. Helicopters hovered. President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House after an unspecified threat at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington, Saturday, April 25, 2026.

Trump remained at the hotel for some time. It was a secure site that was set up at the Washington Hilton after the 1981 assassination attempt on President Ronald Reagan occurred as he was leaving the same hotel. Trump was itching for the dinner to proceed once security had been reestablished





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