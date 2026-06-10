Chantelle Cameron to face Mikaela Mayer in world title unification bout

Chantelle Cameron will meet Mikaela Mayer in a light-middleweight world title unification bout in Birmingham on 29 August, while Caroline Dubois will defend her WBC and WBO lightweight belts against Amelia Moore.

Briton Chantelle Cameron will face American Mikaela Mayer in a light-middleweight world title unification bout in Birmingham on 29 August. Cameron, 35, won the vacant WBO title in April after beating Michaela Kotaskova and is aiming to add Mayer's WBC and WBA belts to her collection.

Fellow Briton Caroline Dubois will also be on the all-female Most Valuable Promotions card at BP Pulse, where she will defend her WBC and WBO lightweight belts against American Amelia Moore. Cameron has 22 wins from 23 fights as a professional, including a victory over Ireland's Katie Taylor in 2023. Dubois, 25, has won 13 fights and drawn one, with five stoppage victories along the way.

The two Britons are set to face off against their American opponents in a significant event for women's boxing. Cameron has stated that she wants the biggest fights in women's boxing and believes that her bout against Mayer is the biggest fight currently available. Both fighters are top-five pound-for-pound fighters and world champions, and they are both coming to win. The event is scheduled to take place at BP Pulse in Birmingham on 29 August





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Chantelle Cameron Mikaela Mayer Caroline Dubois Amelia Moore Women's Boxing

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