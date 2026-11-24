A federal union says reduced daily inspections at some meat plants threaten food safety, while the Canadian Food Inspection Agency calls the change a risk-based reallocation. The change affects domestic-only plants and those exporting only to non-U.S. markets.

A federal union is warning that food safety is at risk after daily inspections were halted at some meat plants, according to documents obtained by The Canadian Press.

CFIA Halts Daily Meat Inspections

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency documents show that as of Oct. 1, daily inspections are no longer conducted in domestic-only meat plants. They are also no longer conducted in plants that export exclusively to non-U.S. markets. The daily inspection program continues in plants where food is bound for the U.S. The agency said that is because of U.S. equivalency and market access requirements.

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The Canadian Food Inspection Agency said the change reflects trade requirements and should not be interpreted as a difference in food safety standards. It said products destined for domestic and export markets remain subject to the same regulatory requirements and food safety expectations. The agency called the changes a reallocation of inspection activities and not a reduction.

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It said it will continue inspection and oversight using a risk-based approach that considers food safety risks, compliance history, regulatory requirements and trade requirements. It said establishments with higher-risk activities or unsatisfactory inspection outcomes will continue to see a heightened inspection presence, whether they serve domestic or international markets. Milton Dyck, national president of the Agriculture Union, said inspectors on the plant floor are the last line of defence between Canadians and a deadly outbreak.

A drop in inspection can be the difference between a routine day and another Maple Leaf 2008 tragedy, he said. In 2008, a listeria outbreak at a Maple Leaf Foods meat plant in Ontario led to dozens of illnesses and 22 deaths. The union is raising concerns about the planned risk-based approach replacing daily inspection presence.

Union Criticizes Risk-Based Approach

It said it is not clear what risk means and that there is no information on how often an inspector will now walk a domestic plant floor. They have replaced a written, transparent standard with a black box and called it modernization, Dyck said. He said the Carney government is rolling back protections to health under the guise of cuts to red tape.

We are calling on the government to stop the cuts and to consult the people who do this work before it is too late, Dyck said. Federal government data shows there were 6,207 employees working at the Canadian Food Inspection Agency as of the end of March. That is down from 6,380 in 2025, and 6,833 the year before.

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Agency Reallocates Funds for Workforce

A Canadian Food Inspection Agency document said it is reallocating approximately $30 million from existing resources to modernize how its inspection workforce is deployed and direct resources to areas of greatest impact. It said the funds will allow for around 250 new inspection and oversight positions. It said the agency is creating a national food inspection team to support risk-based activities in the areas of food fraud, consumer protection and import oversight.

The team will also provide surge capacity during large-scale food-related incidents and emergencies, helping to ensure a co-ordinated and effective operational response across the country, said the document. The CFIA said its mandate and regulatory responsibilities remain unchanged. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 24, 2026.