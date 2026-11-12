Champagne says energy investments set the stage for Canada's future economic growth

Finance Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne told Halifax business leaders that investing in energy infrastructure will build the foundation for Canada's 21st century economy, even as stock markets fluctuate.

Finance Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says Ottawa is investing in energy infrastructure to create a foundational base for the new technologies that will power the 21st century economy.

Champagne made the comments Thursday morning during a Halifax Chamber of Commerce breakfast in Halifax, where he greeted attendees before taking the stage. He told the group of business people that history has shown economies with plenty of energy resources do better in the long run. Champagne said the world is moving toward electrification in almost every area of the economy, including the transport, manufacturing and industrial sectors.

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AI Data Centres Drive Canada Energy Investment

Canada has seen an explosion in interest from artificial intelligence companies in recent months as they look to spend billions building energy-hungry data centres that can take advantage of the country's abundant resources. However, AI stocks have been falling in recent weeks. The value of AI chip behemoth Nvidia plummeted today amid the resignation of its CEO over a deepening sex and spying scandal.

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Champagne said stock markets are always going to fluctuate, but if Canada invests in a strong energy foundation, the demand and economic benefits will follow. When you invest in foundational pieces like energy, you cannot be wrong because energy will be key to power our economy for now and obviously the future, Champagne told reporters following the event. Champagne also said the world is shifting toward electrification across nearly every sector, from transportation to manufacturing to heavy industry.

He argued that countries with abundant energy resources tend to outperform over the long term, and that Canada should position itself accordingly. The finance minister's message comes as technology companies increasingly look north to build energy-intensive data centres, drawn by Canada's wealth of natural resources. That interest has grown sharply in recent months, with billions of dollars in potential spending tied to artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Minister Emphasizes Long Term Energy Demand

At the same time, the AI sector has faced market turbulence, with major chipmakers seeing sharp declines in valuation amid leadership turmoil. Champagne acknowledged that volatility but said the underlying demand for energy will remain strong regardless of short-term market swings. He said investing in energy is a foundational piece of building the economy for now and for the future.

His comments in Halifax are part of a broader push by Ottawa to frame energy investment as central to Canada's economic strategy. The Halifax Chamber of Commerce breakfast drew local business leaders and was held Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 12, 2026. With files from The Associated Press.