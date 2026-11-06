Carney and Champagne Tour Canada to Sell $142B Budget Amidst Opposition Criticism

Prime Minister Mark Carney and Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne are touring the country to promote the Liberal government's $142 billion federal budget. Opposition leaders criticize the plan for failing to address the cost of living and benefiting the wealthy, while the government highlights new tax incentives and housing investments.

OTTAWA - Prime Minister Mark Carney and Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne have launched a cross-country tour to sell the federal budget to Canadians, despite significant pushback from opposition leaders who argue the plan falls short on affordability.

Carney will be in Winnipeg to highlight new measures around homelessness alongside Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew. The Carney government is promising to end homelessness in Canada within a decade, proposing $11.2 billion over four years, starting next year, and $17.8 billion over 10 years.

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Finance Minister Touts Economic Growth Plans

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Champagne will be in Montreal to attend an event hosted by the Montreal Council on Foreign Relations to tout highlights of the federal spending plan. He stated that all the elements are there for Canada to grow. The Carney government has unveiled a comprehensive $142 billion plan to boost the economy and address affordability issues.

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This is the second budget tabled by the Liberals, who now hold a majority mandate and can pass their agenda without the support of other parties. Unlike Carney's first budget, which was tabled under a minority government, this latest plan includes lower tax rates on new business investment. The budget also contains grocery benefit funds and an increase in stamp costs.

The federal government has committed $32 billion to close the First Nations infrastructure gap and $3 billion for health services. Additionally, feds to spend $1 billion on the digital transformation of the public service.

Opposition Leaders Criticize Federal Budget

However, opposition leaders have weighed in heavily on Carney's second budget. The New Democratic Party leader took aim at mega deductions in the 2026 budget, stating that it is Christmas came early for the billionaires. Conservative finance critics argued that none of the government's spending is making a difference on the ground. They emphasized that the budget does not adequately help Canadians struggling with a high cost of living.

The economic outlook for some regions remains uncertain. The Public Policy Forum issued a video report warning that Atlantic Canada is facing an economic storm warning, raising concerns about regional disparities in recovery. While the government pushes its economic agenda, other national news continues to unfold. A historic Market Square in Victoria has been listed for sale with a $25 million price tag, drawing attention to local real estate trends.

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Explosion Investigation and Political Upheaval

In other developments, a fiery explosion shook a community southeast of Calgary, with witnesses describing the event as feeling like a bomb going off. Authorities are investigating the cause of the blast. Legal issues continue to impact political figures, as Pierre Poilievre has lost a third senior aide in less than a year. This latest departure adds to the challenges facing the Conservative leadership.

Internationally, Comedian Russell Brand was found guilty of rape and faces jail time. In sports news, LIV Golf is winding down operations, according to a lawyer who spoke in a bankruptcy hearing. The Canadian Press report on these political developments was first published on November 6, 2026. The tour aims to secure public support for the remaining measures in the federal spending plan.