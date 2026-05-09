Chainlink Tightens Market Structure, Drives Short-term Momentum, Advising 'Guide' to Continued Utility Growth

The news text discusses the strengthening infrastructure demand and market structure tightening of Chainlink as DeFi capital increasingly prioritizes security-focused liquidity layers.

Chainlink 's market structure tightened after the token climbed to $10.48, its highest level since January. Social discussions around LINK accelerated sharply, fueling short-term momentum in the market.

Meanwhile, exchange supply fell as holders shifted tokens into longer-term custody and inactive wallets, removing 13.5 million LINK from exchanges. The tightening liquidity coincided with a hike in whale accumulation, with wallets holding between 100,000 and 10 million LINK adding 32.93 million tokens. DeFi capital increasingly rotated towards Chainlink-integrated protocols, with roughly $3 billion in capital shifting towards Chainlink after the rsETH exploit. Liquidity increasingly exited compromised oracle systems and exploited bridge infrastructure.

Teams re-evaluating security architecture re-entered Chainlink's CCIP and Data Feeds after resilience during previous market disruptions. Utility growth and infrastructure demand strengthened LINK's rally, pushing it towards the $10.50-zone. CCIP processing more than $18 billion in cross-chain volume, reflecting 78% quarterly growth. Weekly transfer activity exceeded $1.3 billion during recent stress periods





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Chainlink Tightening Market Structure Short-Term Momentum Exchange Supply Defi Capital CCIP Oracle Dominance Institutional Reliance Infrastructure Adoption Gaining Institutional Reliance Chainlink Utility Growth Growing Infrastructure Adoption Gridwatch Ecosystem

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