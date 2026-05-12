CFTC Asserts Federal Authority Over Prediction Markets, Clashing with State Gambling Laws

The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission argues in a federal appeals court filing that states lack authority to regulate prediction markets as illegal gambling, contending these contracts fall under federal swaps law. The case involves a clash between the CFTC and state regulators over Kalshi's sports-related event contracts, with broader implications for financial derivatives, cryptocurrency, and gambling policies.

The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission has escalated its fight with state regulators over prediction markets , arguing in a new federal appeals court filing that states cannot treat federally regulated event contracts as illegal gambling products.

The CFTC's amicus brief, filed on 12 May in *KalshiEx LLC v. Schuler*, emphasizes that prediction markets fall under the agency's exclusive jurisdiction because they qualify as swaps under the Commodity Exchange Act. This legal move directly challenges efforts by Ohio and other states to restrict sports-related event contracts offered by platforms like Kalshi. At the heart of the dispute is the classification of sports prediction contracts—whether they should be considered gambling products or federally regulated financial derivatives.

The CFTC contends that these contracts, tied to the outcomes of sports events, meet the definition of swaps because their payouts depend on events with significant economic implications. The agency warns that allowing states to impose gambling laws on these contracts would disrupt decades of federal oversight in commodities regulation.

The CFTC notes that event contracts related to elections, weather, bankruptcies, interest rates, and other factors have operated under its supervision for years, positioning sports betting as a natural extension of this market. The brief represents a critical stage in an ongoing legal battle between the CFTC and multiple state regulators, including those in Arizona, Connecticut, Illinois, New York, and Wisconsin, who have sought to block prediction market platforms.

Ohio regulators previously argued that Kalshi's sports contracts violated state gambling laws, a claim the CFTC rejects. The agency maintains that federal jurisdiction preempts state interference in these markets, warning that a patchwork of state regulations could destabilize national derivatives markets and lead to legal inconsistencies. Both traditional finance and crypto markets are closely monitoring the case, given the rising prominence of prediction platforms in sports, elections, macroeconomic data, and digital assets.

The CFTC’s filing underscores the tension between federal and state regulatory authority, with broader implications for innovation in financial markets. Should the court rule in favor of the CFTC, the decision could solidify federal oversight of prediction markets, influencing the development of sports betting, cryptocurrency-backed derivatives, and other emerging financial instruments. Conversely, a ruling favoring states could lead to fragmented regulation, with varying legal standards across jurisdictions.

Legal experts suggest the outcome will have lasting effects on the emerging prediction market ecosystem in the U.S





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