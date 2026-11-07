CFP Race Heats Up: Utah, BYU, Texas Face Critical Playoff Implications

Analyze how Utah, BYU, Texas, and Alabama position themselves in the College Football Playoff rankings with crucial stakes for the 12-team field.

The latest College Football Playoff rankings have intensified the pressure on several top-tier programs as the regular season enters its final stretch. Utah entered the week at No. 3 following a dominant performance, while BYU, Texas, and Alabama navigate injuries and tough matchups that will define their postseason trajectories. The stakes for these teams could not be higher, with a single loss potentially derailing hopes for a spot in the expanded 12-team bracket.

Utah Utes Maintain Top 3 Ranking After Dominant Win

Utah secured its position in the top three of the Tuesday night rankings with a decisive blowout victory over Cincinnati in Week 9. The Utes traveled east to face a Cincinnati team that had recently defeated No. 17 Houston and No. 15 Texas Tech, setting up what looked like a trap game. Instead, Utah controlled the entire first half, scoring touchdowns on all four of its offensive possessions and adding two defensive scores before the break.

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The Utah offense remains the most efficient in the nation, averaging 6.9 yards per play. Running back Wayshawn Parker has been instrumental, accumulating 726 yards and nine touchdowns on just 109 carries. Quarterback Devon Dampier has also contributed significantly, throwing 23 touchdowns throughout the season. However, the Utes must address their turnover issues, having turned the ball over twice in each of their last four games despite forcing turnovers in five of their eight contests.

BYU Cougars Prepare for Utah With Key Player Return

BYU faces a critical test against the highly-ranked Utes with the future of their playoff hopes hanging in the balance. The Cougars could see a major boost if star running back LJ Martin returns from a lower body injury. Martin has missed the last four games but returned to practice this week, and his presence would alleviate the burden on quarterback Bear Bachmeier.

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Without Martin, the BYU rushing attack has struggled, managing only 96 carries for 284 yards over the last three games after a 177-yard outing against Iowa State. On the other side of the ball, BYU has forced just five turnovers this season, a stark contrast to the four turnovers committed against Utah Tech in Week 1. The Cougars need to capitalize on Utah's turnover propensity to keep pace with the top-ranked team.

Texas Longhorns Overcome Injury Woes Against Missouri

The Texas Longhorns face a daunting challenge against Missouri with their roster significantly shorthanded due to injuries. Running back Hollywood Smothers is unlikely to play, forcing Raleek Brown into the primary backfield role. Brown has rushed for 452 yards and five touchdowns in Smothers' absence. Edge rusher Colin Simmons is also recovering from an ankle injury, while wide receivers Ryan Wingo and Cam Coleman deal with shoulder issues.

Additionally, tackle Trevor Goosby is out for the season after suffering a knee injury against Ole Miss. Despite these setbacks, quarterback Arch Manning delivered an efficient performance against Mississippi State, averaging over 11 yards per completion. Manning must replicate that success against a Missouri defense that has not allowed a passer to complete more than 60% of their throws since a win over Florida.

Alabama Crimson Tide and LSU Tigers Playoff Race

Alabama and LSU find themselves in a precarious position within the playoff picture, needing strong finishes to secure their spots. Alabama, ranked higher in committee evaluations than the AP Top 25, rebounded from back-to-back losses to Georgia and Tennessee with a 31-20 home win over Texas A&M. Quarterback Keelon Russell threw for 311 yards and three touchdowns, with Rico Scott catching six passes for 156 yards in the absence of Ryan Coleman-Williams.

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LSU faces a steeper climb, likely needing wins against Alabama, Texas, and No. 13 Tennessee to feel confident about their playoff chances. The Tigers improved in Week 9 with a victory at Auburn, fueled by a massive game from wide receiver Jackson Harris. Harris caught nine passes for 178 yards and two scores, bringing his season totals to 36 catches for 634 yards and seven touchdowns. Quarterback Sam Leavitt has thrown eight interceptions in eight games but has not tossed a pick since October 10.

Missouri Tigers Seize Control Against Arkansas

Missouri enters the matchup with Texas in a strong position to make a statement, having dominated the previous week. Running back Jamal Roberts had a standout performance against the Gators and could receive additional support from Ahmad Hardy, who returned against Arkansas. Hardy rushed just twice in his return, suggesting his workload will increase as the season progresses.

Quarterback Austin Simmons showcased his arm strength in the Week 9 victory over Arkansas, throwing several spectacular passes. Simmons is emerging as a top-10 pick in the 2027 draft class, providing Missouri with a dynamic leader. The Tigers' ability to sustain this offensive momentum will be crucial as they look to secure a win against the injury-plagued Texas Longhorns.