CFL Stars Ford Philpot Invited to Flag Football Olympic Camp

CFL commissioner Stewart Johnston confirms Tyrell Ford and Tyson Philpot selected for Football Canada's inaugural professional flag team camp ahead of the 2028 Los Angeles Games debut.

CFL players Tyrell Ford and Tyson Philpot have been selected to attend Football Canada's inaugural professional national flag team camp, signaling a major step toward Olympic participation. The training session is scheduled to take place in Chula Vista, California, running from November 29 to December 5, 2026. This early gathering aims to educate professional gridiron athletes on the specific rules and nuances of the flag football variant.

Olympic Qualification Context

Both the Canadian men's and women's flag football teams secured their spots in the 2028 Los Angeles Games during the previous year. The women's squad earned their ticket by winning the world championship in Germany, while the men's team qualified by finishing third in their respective event. Flag football is set to make its official Olympic debut at the upcoming Games in Los Angeles.

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Team Selection and Coaching Staff

CFL commissioner Stewart Johnston emphasized that the goal was to give professional players a chance to represent their country on the global stage. The men's team is led by Paul LaPolice, a coach with extensive experience in the CFL. Ford and Philpot are joined by other notable athletes, including quarterbacks Nathan Rourke of the B.C. Lions and Taylor Elgersma of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Ford, who recorded a league-high seven interceptions this season, leads nine defensive backs selected for the camp. Philpot, who led the league in catches and yards, heads up a group of six receivers.

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Union Support and Player Protections

David Mackie, executive director of the CFL Players' Association, expressed full support for the initiative, calling it a fantastic opportunity for his membership. The CFL and its nine member teams have agreed to make players available for national team duty. Crucially, the league and the union have reached a mutual agreement regarding insurance coverage and health benefits. Mackie confirmed that if players are injured during the camp or subsequent competitions, they will be treated with the same care as any CFL injury.

Impact on the CFL Regular Season

The Los Angeles Games will occur during the CFL regular season, but Johnston stated there are no current plans to pause league play. He believes the league is strong enough to continue without interruption, noting that the Olympic rosters are small, consisting of only ten players each. The league plans to use creative scheduling around bye weeks to minimize the impact of star players potentially missing games. Union president Solomon Elimimian clarified that players selected for the Games will continue to receive their salaries from their respective professional clubs throughout their Olympic participation.