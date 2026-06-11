CFL Season Opener: B.C. Lions vs. Roughriders

The B.C. Lions open their season in Regina against the Roughriders, where they ended the 2025 campaign, dropping a 24-21 West Division final decision to Saskatchewan. Saskatchewan's Trevor Harris, who was the MVP of Saskatchewan's Grey Cup win, will have history on his side, having a stellar 10-4 versus B.C. Rourke will have plenty of weapons at his disposal with a receiving corps anchored by Keon Hatcher Sr. and running back James Butler.

Nathan Rourke and the B.C. Lions can exorcise a few demons Saturday night when they open their season in Regina against the Roughriders . Last season was a historic one for Rourke, who threw for a career-high 5,290 yards and 31 touchdowns.

Saskatchewan's Trevor Harris, who was the MVP of Saskatchewan's Grey Cup win, will have history on his side, having a stellar 10-4 versus B.C. Rourke will have plenty of weapons at his disposal with a receiving corps anchored by Keon Hatcher Sr. and running back James Butler. Harris will have to be wary of B.C. defensive lineman Mathieu Betts. Winnipeg, with Zach Collaros as starter, is a stellar 44-8 at home since 2019.

Hamilton, with Robert Kennedy III's interception return TD, was 24-17 in the third quarter but lost in overtime. Montreal, with Davis Alexander, looks to build upon last week's win in Hamilton. Toronto, with Chad Kelly, sees his first league action since suffering a leg injury. This game marks the return of defensive lineman Ralph Holley, linebacker Adarius Pickett and defensive back DaShaun Amos to the Argos





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CFL B.C. Lions Roughriders Trevor Harris Mathieu Betts Winnipeg Hamilton Montreal Toronto Zach Collaros Robert Kennedy III Davis Alexander Chad Kelly Ralph Holley Adarius Pickett Dashaun Amos

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