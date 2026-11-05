CFL Eastern Final Preview: Alouettes Face Blue Bombers In Historic Crossover Matchup

The Montreal Alouettes host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the CFL Eastern Final. This crossover game marks the first time a West Division team will contest the division title in the final year of the crossover rule.

The Montreal Alouettes are set to host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers this Saturday for the Eastern Final of the Canadian Football League postseason. The contest begins at 3 p.m. ET and will be broadcast live across the TSN Network, with streaming available on TSN.ca and the TSN App. This high-stakes divisional clash takes place at Percival Molson Stadium, marking the third meeting between these two franchises in the last four years of the CFL playoffs.

Historic Stakes For Winnipeg Blue Bombers

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are attempting to make history in the final year of the crossover rule, which allows a team from one division to qualify for the other division's postseason if it finishes higher in the overall standings. The team has never won the Grey Cup as a crossover team, nor has any crossover team even reached the championship game previously. The Blue Bombers became only the sixth team to secure a postseason win from a crossover position, but they remain winless in the Eastern Final context.

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There have been thirteen previous instances in CFL history where a team crossed over for the postseason. All thirteen times, the crossing team came from the West Division and advanced to the East Division playoffs. Despite these opportunities, none of the thirteen crossover teams have managed to win the Grey Cup. The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are trying to become the first to overcome this statistical hurdle and secure a championship title while wearing the crossover badge.

Alouettes Offense Dominates Statistical Categories

Montreal enters the weekend with a top-tier offense led by quarterback Davis Alexander and receiver Tyson Philpot. The Alouettes rank in the top two for points per game at 34.7, net offense at 420.9 yards, and passing yards per game at 320.6. The unit also boasts the most big plays with 59 and the fewest turnovers with 23. Their efficiency is highlighted by the highest touchdown drive percentage at 28.0 percent and a second-down conversion rate of 56.7 percent.

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The Alouettes utilize diverse personnel groupings to keep defenses guessing. Montreal rolls out one back and five receivers on 31.6 percent of snaps, while using two backs and four receivers on 27.7 percent of plays. They also frequently deploy two backs with three receivers and a sixth offensive lineman on 21.9 percent of snaps. The team runs with two or more backs in the backfield 61.1 percent of the time, which leads the entire CFL. Furthermore, they feature six offensive linemen on 34.7 percent of their plays, also the highest rate in the league.

When Montreal fields extra offensive linemen, they rely heavily on the run-pass option (RPO). In these specific alignments, the RPO rate jumps to 58.7 percent, with the team splitting runs and passes almost evenly. The Alouettes run the ball 35.6 percent of the time, the highest rate north of the border. They favor inside zone runs at a 51.0 percent rate and man concepts between the tackles at 18.0 percent, leveraging their physical offensive line and downhill running style.

Winnipeg Defense Adjusts To Alouettes Personnel

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers defense will face a significant challenge against the Alouettes' varied attack. During the Eastern Semifinal against the Toronto Argonauts, Winnipeg played six defensive backs and a nickel linebacker for most of the game due to Toronto's lack of a running game. That defensive alignment is unlikely to work against Montreal, which utilizes five wide receivers on a portion of its snaps to force passes at a 90.7 percent rate. When these personnel groups are on the field, the RPO usage drops significantly to just 11.5 percent.

The Blue Bombers will need to focus their attention on the dangerous trio of quarterback Davis Alexander, receiver Tyson Philpot, and Tyler Snead. Tyson Philpot leads the league in screen routes, with a screen rate of 14.5 percent, which is nearly fifty routes more than the next closest receiver. The Winnipeg defense will likely stick to quarters coverage with corners playing off-coverage. This strategy matches their league-low press rate and could leave them vulnerable to the underneath throws that characterize the Montreal passing attack.