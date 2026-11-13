CFL commissioner names Quebec City as leading expansion candidate

CFL commissioner Stewart Johnston says Quebec City has emerged as a leading candidate for an expansion franchise, with the league holding substantive talks with a prospective owner.

CFL commissioner Stewart Johnston says Quebec City has emerged as a leading candidate for an expansion franchise. Johnston made the comments Friday at his second state of the league address in Calgary, saying the CFL has had substantive conversations with a prospective owner in the Quebec capital.

Quebec City Leading Candidate For CFL Franchise

He declined to identify that person, although Quebec real estate developer William Trudel has spoken to Quebec media about his interest in a CFL expansion club. Johnston would not say if, or when, a Quebec City franchise might be up and running. The CFL has long sought a 10th franchise, but Johnston said the league is also talking to other markets in Canada. He declined to comment when asked directly about Halifax, which previously emerged as a potential expansion city.

Also read Pilot in his 60s dies after plane crashes near Quebec City following Remembrance Day ceremony

Johnston is completing his second season as commissioner after taking over in April 2025 following a lengthy broadcasting career that included serving as president of TSN. The CFL Players' Association also holds its annual state of the union Friday ahead of Sunday's Grey Cup between the Edmonton Elks and Montreal Alouettes at McMahon Stadium. Quebec City has now positioned itself as a frontrunner among potential expansion markets, according to the commissioner.

Advertisement

The league has been exploring options to grow beyond its current nine teams, with Quebec City and Halifax among the markets previously mentioned. Johnston's comments mark the first time he has publicly identified Quebec City as a leading contender since becoming commissioner. The prospective ownership group in Quebec City remains unnamed, but Trudel's interest has been a topic of discussion in Quebec media.

No timeline has been set for when a decision on expansion might be made, and Johnston did not provide further details on the process. The CFL's ongoing talks with other markets suggest the league is keeping its options open as it seeks to add a 10th franchise. The Grey Cup between the Edmonton Elks and Montreal Alouettes will take place Sunday at McMahon Stadium in Calgary.

CFL Commissioner Background And Expansion Timeline

The CFL Players' Association's state of the union is also scheduled for Friday, ahead of the championship game. Johnston's background includes a long career in broadcasting, including his role as president of TSN before joining the CFL. He took over as commissioner in April 2025 and is now completing his second season in the role. The CFL has not had a 10th team since the Ottawa Renegades folded after the 2005 season, though the Ottawa Redblacks joined in 2014.

Advertisement

Expansion to Quebec City would mark a significant step for the league, which has long coveted a presence in the Quebec capital. The city has a strong football tradition, including the former Montreal Alouettes farm team, the Quebec Rifles, and the Université Laval Rouge et Or program.

Quebec City Football Tradition And Ongoing Process

However, no formal announcement has been made regarding a team, and the league continues its due diligence. Johnston's address came as the CFL prepares for its championship game, with the Elks and Alouettes set to face off. The commissioner's remarks are likely to fuel further speculation about expansion in the coming months. For now, Quebec City remains a leading candidate, but the process is ongoing and no decisions have been finalized.

The Canadian Press first published this report on Nov. 13, 2026. The state of the league address took place in Calgary, where Johnston discussed the future of the CFL and its expansion plans.