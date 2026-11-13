CFL commissioner says Quebec City emerging as leading contender for expansion franchise

CFL commissioner Stewart Johnston said Friday that Quebec City has emerged as a leading candidate for an expansion franchise, with the league holding substantive talks with a prospective owner. The CFL is also speaking with other Canadian markets as it continues its long pursuit of a 10th team.

CFL commissioner Stewart Johnston says Quebec City has emerged as a leading candidate for an expansion franchise. Johnston made the comments Friday at his second state of the league address in Calgary.

He said the CFL has had substantive conversations with a prospective owner in the Quebec capital. Johnston declined to identify that person. Quebec real estate developer William Trudel has spoken to Quebec media about his interest in a CFL expansion club. The league has long sought a 10th franchise.

Also read There’s real momentum behind a CFL franchise in Quebec City

CFL Commissioner Discusses Other Markets

Johnston said the CFL is also talking to other markets in Canada. He declined to comment when asked directly about Halifax. Halifax previously emerged as a potential expansion city. Johnston is completing his second season as commissioner.

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He took over in April 2025 after a lengthy broadcasting career. That career included serving as president of TSN. The CFL Players Association also holds its annual state of the union Friday. That comes ahead of Sunday's Grey Cup between the Edmonton Elks and Montreal Alouettes at McMahon Stadium.

The commissioner spoke with the media in Calgary on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. The Canadian Press/Jeff McIntosh provided the photo from the event. The address was Johnston's second state of the league event since becoming commissioner. Expansion to a 10th team has been a long-standing goal for the CFL.

Quebec City Emerges as Leading Contender

Quebec City's emergence as a leading contender marks a significant step in those efforts. The league continues to evaluate multiple Canadian markets. Johnston's background includes a long broadcasting career before he joined the CFL. He served as president of TSN, one of Canada's leading sports networks.

He took over as commissioner in April 2025. The Grey Cup matchup features the Edmonton Elks and Montreal Alouettes. The game is set for Sunday at McMahon Stadium. The CFL Players Association state of the union takes place Friday, the same day as Johnston's address.

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The prospective owner in Quebec City has not been publicly identified by the commissioner. William Trudel, a Quebec real estate developer, has publicly expressed interest. The CFL has not confirmed whether Trudel is the prospective owner in question. Halifax has been mentioned in past expansion discussions.

Commissioner Declines Halifax Comments

Johnston declined to comment specifically on Halifax when asked. He said the league is talking to other markets in Canada beyond Quebec City. Johnston's second state of the league address took place in Calgary on Friday. The event drew media attention as the league prepares for its championship game.

The commissioner used the address to update the public on expansion talks. The CFL continues to pursue a 10th franchise to balance its current nine-team lineup. Quebec City has now emerged as a leading candidate in that process. The league's conversations with a prospective owner there are described as substantive.

Grey Cup Caps CFL Season

Sunday's Grey Cup between Edmonton and Montreal will cap the CFL season. The game will be played at McMahon Stadium in Calgary. The Players Association state of the union is held annually ahead of the championship.