CFL Announces Ben Major Referees Grey Cup with New Playoff Format

Ben Major leads the officiating crew for the Grey Cup as the CFL reveals attendance trends, salary cap plans, and a new eight-team playoff structure for 2027.

The Canadian Football League has officially appointed Ben Major to serve as the referee for the upcoming Grey Cup championship game scheduled for Sunday. The high-stakes matchup between the Montreal Alouettes and the Edmonton Elks will take place at McMahon Stadium, marking a significant moment for Major, who is set to work his ninth Grey Cup as the head official.

Major will be supported by a specialized officiating crew that brings a mix of veteran experience and fresh perspectives to the field. Umpire Kyle Mikulik makes his first Grey Cup appearance, while other key members include down judge Andrew Wakefield in his fourth, line judge Dan Mulvihill in his second, and side judge Pierre Laporte in his third. The team also features back judge Iain Cropper in his second Grey Cup and field judge Jason Maggio in his eighth.

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Supporting the main crew are backup referee Tim Kroeker, who is participating in his eighth Grey Cup, and backups Ritchie Miller in his seventh, Walt Hawrysh in his third, and Chris Donaldson in his first. The off-field officiating infrastructure includes replay official Dave Foxcroft, video official Andy Fantuz, and officiating supervisor Boris Velcic, ensuring comprehensive coverage for the championship event.

CFL Attendance and Revenue Trends

Official data released during the league's state of the league address on Friday indicates that average regular-season attendance in 2026 stood at 22,578 fans per game. This figure represents a 1.6 per cent decrease from the 2025 average of 22,942 spectators. CFL commissioner Stewart Johnston highlighted that despite this slight dip, game-day revenues have increased by two per cent, marking the fourth consecutive year of financial growth for the league.

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Television viewership metrics also showed positive trends, with the demographic of viewers aged 18 to 24 experiencing a 16 per cent increase in viewership. Attendance figures varied significantly by team, with the B.C. Lions seeing a 13.9 per cent boost despite playing two home games in Kelowna. Teams such as Saskatchewan, Edmonton, and Montreal also reported increases in attendance, while the Toronto Argonauts played three of their home games in Regina, Winnipeg, and Hamilton due to the World Cup.

Salary Cap and Player Compensation

Discussions regarding the 2027 salary cap are underway, with expectations that the cap will rise following the Toronto Argonauts' signing of quarterback Chad Kelly to a five-year extension worth over $1 million annually. Commissioner Stewart Johnston has expressed a desire for any increase in the salary cap to benefit the entire player base rather than just high-profile positions. Johnston stated, It is my belief a rising ocean should raise all boats, emphasizing that compensation structures should affect all players, operations teams, and club levels.

The current CFL minimum salary is set at $70,000, and Johnston confirmed that constructive discussions have taken place with the CFL Players' Association regarding potential increases. The current Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) is scheduled to expire at the end of 2028. Johnston noted that all parties are aligned in their efforts to determine the best pathway to increase minimum salaries, whether before the current CBA expires or in future negotiations, aiming to improve financial conditions for all participants in the game.

New Eight-Team Playoff Format

The CFL will implement a revised playoff format starting next year, expanding the postseason to include eight of its nine teams across three rounds. The structure ensures that the first- and second-place teams in each division play each other in divisional showdowns. The winners of these matchups earn a bye to the semifinals and secure home-field advantage, while the losers drop to a second round to host an elimination game.

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Additionally, the fifth- and sixth-place teams will host seventh- and eighth-place squads in play-in contests. The winners of these play-in games will advance to the second round to face the losers of the divisional showdowns. The victors of the second round will proceed to the Grey Cup semifinals, with the winners meeting on Nov. 7 in Regina for the championship. CFLPA executive director David Mackie noted that members are excited about the new setup, viewing it as another opportunity to compete for the Grey Cup title.