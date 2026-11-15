CFIA recalls Baba's Borscht and Wardy's Bow Valley Beef Barley soups over undeclared wheat and gluten

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has recalled two soup products from Soup Time Alberta Inc. because they may contain undeclared wheat and gluten, posing risks for people with celiac disease or other gluten-related disorders.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued an urgent recall notice for two specific soup products available in the Canadian market. The affected items, Baba's Borscht Soup and Wardy's Bow Valley Beef Barley by Soup Time Alberta Inc., have been identified as potential health hazards due to the presence of undeclared allergens.

These soups may contain wheat and gluten, substances that are strictly prohibited for individuals managing celiac disease or other gluten-related disorders. The agency has warned that consuming these products could trigger serious or even life-threatening reactions for those with specific food sensitivities. This alert was posted on Saturday to ensure immediate consumer awareness and action.

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Soup Time Alberta Inc Products Recalled

Product Identification and Distribution Details The recall specifically targets Baba's Borscht Soup and Wardy's Bow Valley Beef Barley, both manufactured by Soup Time Alberta Inc. Consumers are advised to check their pantries for these exact product names, as misidentification could lead to accidental ingestion of the allergen. The distribution channels for these recalled items include online sales and physical retail locations within Alberta.

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Furthermore, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency indicated that these products were sold in Alberta and possibly in other provinces and territories across the nation. This broader distribution scope means that individuals outside of Alberta may also be in possession of the recalled soups. Shoppers who purchased these items online should review their order confirmations or email receipts to identify if their purchase included the affected batches.

Health Warnings and Consumer Guidance Public health officials have issued clear directives for consumers regarding these contaminated food items. The warning explicitly states that individuals who are allergic, sensitive, or have celiac disease must not consume the recalled products. It is crucial for those with gluten-related disorders to avoid these soups entirely, as even small traces of wheat and gluten can cause severe health complications.

Return Or Throw Out Recalled Soups

For those who have purchased the recalled soups, the agency has provided strict disposal and return instructions. Consumers are advised to throw out the products or return them to the location where they were purchased. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has emphasized that these products should not be served, used, sold, or distributed under any circumstances to prevent further exposure to the allergen.

Current Safety Status and Investigation As of the issuance of this recall notice, there have been no reported cases of adverse reactions linked to the consumption of these specific soup products. This initial safety data is reassuring but does not eliminate the risk associated with the undeclared ingredients. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency continues to monitor the situation to ensure that no further incidents occur.

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The absence of reported reactions so far highlights the importance of proactive consumer behavior rather than reactive measures. By disposing of or returning these products now, individuals can prevent potential health issues before they arise. The recall serves as a critical precautionary measure to protect public health and maintain safety standards in the food supply chain. The recall was issued on November 15, 2026, according to the notice.

The agency urged consumers to follow specific precautions. Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive, the CFIA stated. Do not consume the recalled products if you have celiac disease or other gluten-related disorders. These warnings underscore the serious health risks posed by the undeclared ingredients.

Manufacturer Cooperates With Investigation

Manufacturing Responsibility and Future Steps Soup Time Alberta Inc. is the manufacturer responsible for the recalled soup products. The presence of wheat and gluten in these items represents a significant deviation from their intended formulation, particularly for products marketed as safe for those with food sensitivities. The company is expected to cooperate with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency to address the root cause of this contamination. Consumers are encouraged to remain vigilant and stay informed about future recall notices.

Keeping track of food safety alerts can help individuals and families avoid accidental exposure to harmful allergens. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency continues to work diligently to ensure that all food products distributed in Canada meet strict safety and labeling standards to protect public health.