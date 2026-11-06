CFIA Detects First Avian Flu Case in British Columbia Commercial Poultry Flock

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency confirms the first H5 avian influenza case in a commercial poultry flock in Chilliwack, British Columbia, since February.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has confirmed the first detection of avian influenza in a commercial poultry flock in British Columbia this season. The infection was identified on Friday in Chilliwack, marking the first case among domestic birds announced by the agency in the province since February.

Detection Timing And National Spread

This announcement marks a significant development in the ongoing surveillance of bird flu across Canada. While infections have been spreading across the Prairies since mid-September, this specific case represents the earliest detection in British Columbia for the current monitoring period. The timing aligns with a broader national trend, as Ontario recorded its first detection last week, and Quebec announced its first case on Thursday. These sequential detections highlight the persistent pressure the virus places on agricultural sectors across different regions of the country. The rapid movement of the virus from the Prairies to the West Coast underscores the need for continuous vigilance among farmers and regulatory bodies.

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Historical Impact On British Columbia

British Columbia has historically faced the most severe impact from avian influenza waves compared to other provinces. Since late 2021, the province has accounted for more than 10 million birds that have either died or been culled out of a total of 18 million birds affected countrywide. This disproportionate share of the national toll highlights the vulnerability of the region's poultry industry to the disease. The cumulative loss of millions of birds has had lasting economic and operational effects on local farming communities. The current detection, while the first of the season in the region, serves as a reminder of the high stakes involved in biosecurity measures.

Food Safety And Disease Mechanisms

According to the agency, the H5 avian flu strain is not considered a food safety concern for consumers. The virus poses minimal risk through the consumption of properly cooked poultry products. However, the disease is highly contagious among birds and can spread rapidly within flock environments. Due to this high transmissibility, standard protocol dictates that infected farms face immediate quarantine measures. The primary containment strategy involves the slaughter of entire flocks to prevent further transmission to neighboring properties or wild bird populations.

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Risk To Human Health And Recent Cases

Human cases of avian influenza are rare, but they do occur and can lead to serious health complications. In 2024, a teenage girl in British Columbia became infected with the virus. This case resulted in serious illness for the individual, although she ultimately recovered. The incident serves as a critical data point for health officials monitoring zoonotic transmission risks. It emphasizes the importance of personal protective equipment for workers handling infected birds. The recovery of the patient demonstrates that while the virus can be severe, medical intervention can be effective.

Next Steps For Infected Operations

Following the detection on Friday, the infected facility in Chilliwack is now subject to strict quarantine protocols. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency will oversee the disposal process and monitor for any potential spread to adjacent areas. Farmers in the region are advised to reinforce biosecurity measures to protect their own flocks from potential exposure. Surveillance efforts will likely intensify in the coming weeks as officials track the movement of wild birds that may carry the virus. The situation remains dynamic, with ongoing assessments determining the full extent of any local spread.