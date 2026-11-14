Former general says Wainwright fire deaths expose reservist pay gap of 32 per cent

A retired major-general says the deadly fire at CFB Wainwright shows reservists face the same risks as regular force members but receive about 32 per cent less daily pay and lower benefits. Four soldiers died and 39 were injured in the incident last month.

A former director general for the Canadian military reserves and cadets says the deadly fire at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright exposes deep disparities in pay and benefits for reservists.

John Milne, a retired major-general, told The Canadian Press that reservists on short-term contracts receive less compensation than the regular force members they train alongside. Four soldiers died and 39 others were injured, including several reservists, when a fire suddenly overtook a training area at CFB Wainwright last month. Milne said the recent training accident shows those short-term reservists face the same risks as their regular force colleagues.

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Reservists Face 32 Percent Earnings Penalty

Milne, who has written academic papers on military pay structure, said the formula the federal government uses to calculate daily reservist pay amounts to an earnings penalty of roughly 32 per cent for part-time reservists compared to the regular force. He called it a matter of equity and said the daily rate for reservists should be made the same as what regular force members receive. He also said the policy governing reservist benefits should be rewritten to be more fair.

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Unlike regular force members, reservists usually study or work at full-time civilian jobs while they serve under one of several different service classes for the military. Those service classes affect how their benefits are determined. Reservists injured in training also normally receive lower-tier compensation and benefits during their recovery, Milne said. He added that he believes the military has reclassified the Wainwright reservists contracts from short to long-term service classes to improve their access to benefits.

The Department of National Defence did not respond to questions about the reclassification of injured reserve members contracts by deadline. Official information about the Wainwright tragedy has been limited. Three separate investigations are taking place. Milne sent a submission to the House of Commons national defence committee in the hopes that Parliament would take up the matter.

Minister Denies Pay Inequities For Reservists

In it, he writes that there is no justification for the earnings penalty, which affects other benefits such as disability payment amounts. He also wrote directly to Defence Minister David McGuinty. A response letter he received from the ministers office said the military pay structure is complex and involves specific military considerations different from civilian pay, and denied that Milne had identified pay inequities.

As the government grows and increases its military commitments and has intentions of using reservists in more dangerous and more complex environments, then it is a matter of equity that the daily rate for the reservists should actually be the same as the daily rate for the regular, Milne said. Prime Minister Mark Carney announced a military pay hike last year, which included a 13 per cent boost for some reserve force ranks.

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Ombud Flags Systemic Financial Inequities For Reservists

It did not address how pay is structured. The Canadian Armed Forces Ombud has flagged for years systemic financial inequities and administrative delays with reservist pay as major problems the government must fix, but has reported little progress. Military pay is not a straightforward matter and is calculated based on a range of factors. The Wainwright incident remains under investigation as questions about reservist compensation continue to mount.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 14, 2026. Kyle Duggan, The Canadian Press