CF Montreal Dominates Red Bull New York 4-1 in Eullaffroy's Debut

Victor Loturi, Prince Owusu, Matty Longstaff, and Mahala Opoku score as CF Montreal secures a decisive 4-1 victory over Red Bull New York in interim head coach Philippe Eullaffroy's first match.

CF Montreal experienced a triumphant start under interim head coach Philippe Eullaffroy , achieving a commanding 4-1 victory against Red Bull New York at Stade Saputo. This performance marked a significant turnaround for Montreal (2-6-0), securing their second home win after a challenging stretch of 13 games. The offensive momentum was spearheaded by goals from Victor Loturi , Prince Owusu, Matty Longstaff, and Mahala Opoku.

From the opening whistle, Montreal's high-octane pressing strategy mirrored their previous encounter with New York (3-3-2), disrupting the visitors and creating early scoring opportunities. The aggressive tactics paid dividends within the first five minutes. Following a successful pressure on Emil Forsberg, Victor Loturi found himself in an unassailable position just outside the penalty area and confidently netted the opening goal.

As the match progressed, New York began to assert more control over possession, forcing Montreal to adopt a more defensive stance. The strategic deployment of three defensively oriented midfielders bolstered Montreal's backline, necessitating a greater reliance on counter-attacking plays. This approach proved highly effective, doubling Montreal's lead just five minutes before halftime. A well-placed cross from Dawid Bugaj down the right flank was met with a handball by Dylan Nealis inside the box, resulting in a penalty. Prince Owusu expertly converted the spot-kick, sending the ball into the bottom right corner.

The second half saw Montreal extend their advantage swiftly. Within three minutes of the restart, after establishing their defensive structure, Owusu exploited a gap on the counter-attack and set up Matty Longstaff for the third goal. However, New York managed to pull one back shortly after, courtesy of an unfortunate own goal resulting from a deflection off Longstaff's shin. Despite a sustained push from New York, their efforts to breach Montreal's resilient defense were unsuccessful.

With fifteen minutes remaining on the clock, CF Montreal re-established their three-goal cushion. Mahala Opoku sealed the victory with another clinical counter-attack goal, marking his first since August 31, 2024. Looking ahead, Red Bull New York is scheduled to return home and face D.C. United on Wednesday.

New York: Will return home to face D.C. United on Wednesday





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