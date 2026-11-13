Cerebras Stock Surges 13% After Record Q3 Earnings and Raised Outlook

Cerebras Systems reports record third-quarter revenue driven by cloud growth, leading to a 13% stock jump and a raised full-year outlook.

Shares of Cerebras Systems soared 13% in premarket trading following the AI chipmaker's announcement of record third-quarter revenue and an upward revision to its full-year financial outlook. The performance underscores rapid market adoption for the company's wafer-scale processors, which are specifically engineered to accelerate complex artificial intelligence workloads at scale.

Cerebras Systems Delivers Record Financial Results

Cerebras Systems reported core revenue of $230.9 million for the third quarter, representing a 70% increase year over year. This growth was significantly amplified by its cloud computing segment, where revenue surged 272% to reach $144.9 million. These figures demonstrate a powerful bifurcation in demand, with cloud customers rapidly integrating the technology into their operational infrastructure to handle large-scale model training and inference tasks.

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Strategic Competition With Nvidia Intensifies

The publicly traded startup explicitly aims to compete with artificial intelligence semiconductor heavyweight Nvidia in the rapidly expanding hardware market. While Nvidia dominates the current landscape, Cerebras differentiates itself through its unique wafer-scale engine architecture, which allows for massive on-chip memory and high-bandwidth data transfer speeds without the latency penalties of traditional interconnects.

New Hyperscaler Deals Expand Market Reach

To bolster its market position, Cerebras announced commercial agreements with two new hyperscalers, which are large cloud computing providers that operate extensive data center networks. One of these new partners ranks among the world's top three technology firms. Chief Executive Andrew Feldman stated that the company would disclose further specific details regarding this major deal in the coming year, signaling high-profile validation of their hardware capabilities.

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Strong Fourth Quarter Guidance Raises Hopes

Looking ahead, Cerebras forecasted fourth-quarter core revenue between $310 million and $330 million. This projection significantly exceeds Wall Street consensus estimates, which were priced at $271.2 million. The raised guidance reflects confidence in sustained order flow and the successful onboarding of these new enterprise customers, suggesting that supply chain constraints may be easing alongside demand.

Long-Term Revenue Projections Show Triplication

During the earnings call held on Thursday, CEO Andrew Feldman outlined an optimistic long-term trajectory, projecting that revenue would triple by 2027. He attributed this growth to a combination of successful execution with existing clients and the expanded addressable market created by the new hyperscaler partnerships. Feldman emphasized that these strategic wins would enable the company to continue improving gross margins as production scales and operational efficiencies increase.