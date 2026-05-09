CEOs Concerned About AI's Impact as Leaders Invest Billions

The Milken Institute's Global Conference was a gathering of the world's financial power brokers where they took stock of financial markets and world events. One of the biggest draws at the conference was Nvidia Corp. CEO Jensen Huang, who spoke about the vast and disruptive potential of artificial intelligence, while financial power brokers expressed concerns about AI's impact on employment, cybersecurity, and the economy.

It takes a lot to cloud the rays of confidence brimming from every ballroom and hotel suite at the Milken Institute's Global Conference in Beverly Hills.

At this year's gathering, the vast, disruptive potential of artificial intelligence, and the equally massive amounts of fee-bearing capital needed to build it, had some of the world's most influential chief executive officers shifting uncomfortably in their onstage armchairs. The throng of thousands of visitors who descended on the Beverly Hilton and Waldorf Astoria hotels from Sunday to Wednesday was thick with billionaires, dealmakers, and a smattering of celebrities.

A few days at 'the zoo' - as some senior executives described the Milken conference in private - is a thrilling but also jarring mix of high-stakes global finance, bullish predictions, and conspicuous glamour





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Milken Institute's Global Conference Artificial Intelligence Ceos Capital Investment Turbulent Times

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