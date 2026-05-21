Centrist Fed Pick Warsh Faces Anxiety Over Fin Market and Tool Kit Changes

when kevin warsh takes command of the federal reserve, he will do so as some central bank officials and staff have become increasingly anxious about the state of the financial markets and the risk that presents to the economy.

NEW YORK, May 21 (Reuters) - When Kevin Warsh takes command of the Federal Reserve , he will do so as some central bank officials and staff have become increasingly anxious ​about the state of the financial markets and the risk that presents to the economy.

Meeting minutes for the central bank’s late-April Federal Open Market Committee showed that ‌staff as well as a number of policy makers are showing some anxiety about the state of finances, as they wonder how they can shore up the already expansive suite of tools the Fed has in place to deal with market woes. Even as the war in the Middle East has darkened the outlook, stock markets have booked strong gains that many struggle to square with economic fundamentals.

Bond markets around the world have seen big ​rises in yields as investors fret about inflation and the government financing outlook. There's also increasing concern about how artificial intelligence investment is financed by debt, which increases the ​risk of market trouble should problems arise.

That conversation, which transpired at the Fed’s April 28-29 meeting, took place under the shadow of a looming ⁠changing of the guard at the central bank: Warsh is set to be sworn in as Fed chair on Friday, succeeding Jerome Powell, who will stay on for a time as a ​governor. Warsh comes to the Fed as a critic of some of its key work over recent years, such as using aggressive asset buying as a tool to help calm markets in times of stress ​and to augment the stimulative power of its short-term interest rate target.

Warsh has also leaned toward a greater coordination with the Treasury Department in matters outside of monetary policy, which suggests possible changes for how the Fed uses its various liquidity tools to address financial stress. Some fear the Fed will be less willing to step in in times of trouble and that the likely path toward accomplishing Warsh's desire for a smaller Fed balance sheet ​would actually increase risk in the financial system.

In the meeting minutes, Fed staff ‘on balance continued to characterize the system’s financial vulnerabilities as notable. The staff judged that asset valuation pressures were elevated. Fed staff seemed relatively sanguine on the state of household balance sheets but were worried about borrowing, most notably by hedge funds active in the government bond market.

‘Several participants noted that asset valuations remained elevated and that such conditions heightened the possibility of sharp corrections should adverse developments materialize,’ while ‘many’ officials noted concerns about private credit markets given the opacity of the sector





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