Centrifuge strengthens its position amid SEC delays, demand growth outpaces capital inflows

Centrifuge, a leading tokenized stock platform, has strengthened its position despite the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) delaying tokenized stock trading approvals. The platform's Total Value Locked (TVL) still trails Securitize and CFG has climbed more than 11% over the past 24 hours. However, the token's daily trading volume dropped 36% to around $25 million, according to CoinMarketCap. Data from Centrifuge suggests demand growth continues to outpace capital inflows, with Total Asset Holders and Stablecoin Holders increasing. Daily DEX activity has reached new all-time highs, with Uniswap's DEX volume for tokenized S&P 500 surpassing $21.22 million. The weekly candle needs to close near $0.30 to improve chances of reclaiming CFG's $0.35 peak. MACD bars turned green, suggesting buyer momentum strengthening. The bullish structure remains intact unless the ascending trendline breaks.

Centrifuge strengthens its position among leading tokenized stock platforms , despite SEC delays in tokenized stock trading approvals. Demand growth continues to outpace capital inflows, with Total Asset Holders and Stablecoin Holders increasing.

Daily DEX activity reaches new all-time highs, with Uniswap's DEX volume for tokenized S&P 500 surpassing $21.22 million. The weekly candle needs to close near $0.30 to improve chances of reclaiming CFG's $0.35 peak. MACD bars turned green, suggesting buyer momentum strengthening. The bullish structure remains intact unless the ascending trendline breaks





CryptoAmb / 🏆 22. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Centrifuge Tokenized Stock Platforms Total Value Locked Securities And Exchange Commission Daily DEX Activity Uniswap's DEX Volume Cumulative Volume Delta Trendline Support Ascending Trendline Buyer Momentum Sellers Bears Bullish Structure Trendline Break

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Toronto Marlies goalkeeper receives Game of the Week awardAs the Marlies took on the Cleveland Monsters in Game Four of the North Division Finals, Artur Akhtyamov, the goaltender for Toronto, was outstanding. Despite being outshot 9-4 in the first period and receiving a five-minute power play advantage during the second, Akhtyamov made a total of 36 saves to secure the 1-0 lead after 20 minutes. Cleveland had its moments throughout the game, but the Marlies' man-advantage situations and effective checking proved to be the difference. Artur Akhtyamov's 36 saves, resilience, and leadership were all crucial in contributing to his well-deserved designation as Player of the Game.

Read more »

Pudgy Penguins down 14% after 712 mln token unlock: Can PENGU rebound?PENGU leads altcoin market by daily losses after sell pressure from massive token unlock.

Read more »

EDGE Token Volatility: Range-Bound Trading Amidst Bullish StructureThe decentralized exchange token edgeX has experienced heightened volatility in recent days, with bulls and bears battling for control. The altcoin is approaching a crucial support zone, prompting questions about its future price trajectory.

Read more »

Ayew and Pereira among 10 players released by LeicesterA total of 10 players including Jordan Ayew, Ricardo Pereira and Patson Daka are released by Leicester City.

Read more »