Cenovus Energy 2026 Grey Cup Festival Boosts Calgary Economy

The Cenovus Energy 2026 Grey Cup Festival in Calgary is projected to generate $50 million in economic activity as the Montreal Alouettes and Edmonton Elks prepare for the championship game.

Football fans from across Canada have converged on Calgary, Alta. for the Cenovus Energy 2026 Grey Cup Festival ahead of Sunday's championship game between the Montreal Alouettes and Edmonton Elks. Organizers project approximately 300,000 visits across festival events at Stampede Park, with roughly 30,000 expected to be out-of-town visitors.

Grey Cup Festival Economic Impact

The Grey Cup Festival Executive Director Karen Dommett stated that the celebrations are expected to generate approximately $50 million in economic activity for the host city. This significant financial injection results from the influx of tourists attending the various events, food vendors, and entertainment options available throughout the weekend. The economic boost underscores the festival's role as a major driver for local businesses during the typically slow November period.

Also read Edmonton Elks vs Montreal Alouettes Grey Cup 2026 Preview

Traditions and Tuffy the Horse

Historical traditions remain a central part of the festivities, including the appearance of the Grey Cup trophy at a pancake breakfast at the Royal Canadian Legion on Thursday. The event featured Tuffy, a 12-year-old Appaloosa named Taffy, who was ridden by Calgary Grey Cup Committee chair Steve Sommerfeld. This specific tradition dates back nearly eight decades, having begun in 1948 when Calgary Stampeders supporters brought a horse into Toronto's Royal York Hotel during Grey Cup celebrations.

Sommerfeld noted that the group will be checking Taffy into a hotel later in the day to maintain the long-standing ritual. The current Tuffy has also appeared in various film and television productions, adding to the star power of the annual event. The presence of the trophy and the horse serves as a tangible link to the rich history of Canadian football, connecting current fans with past generations of supporters.

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Nationwide Fan Participation

While only two teams are competing for the title, fans from other CFL franchises are fully immersed in the atmosphere. At the Suncor Street Festival, Saskatchewan Roughriders fans Donna Appel and Vern Haubrich were dancing to music, highlighting the event's role as a gathering for all football supporters regardless of team affiliation. Haubrich emphasized that the atmosphere brings fans from all provinces together for a shared experience of joy and community.

Inside the TELUS Family Zone at the BMO Centre, Toronto Argonauts superfan Michael Ventura was celebrating his 18th Grey Cup. He praised the event as the best party in Canada, noting the friendliness of fellow attendees and the welcoming environment. Ventura was dressed in an elaborate Argonauts costume, taking advantage of Calgary's unusually warm November weather to fully enjoy the outdoor festivities.

Family Connections and Next Steps

The festival also provides opportunities for personal milestones, as seen with Saskatchewan Roughriders fans Marg and John Ohm. Marg, aged 80, is attending her first Grey Cup celebration while sharing the experience with her son John, who has attended more than half a dozen events. John became emotional when discussing the significance of sharing this moment with his mother, gesturing toward his heart to express his feelings.

Marg expressed her enduring passion for the sport, stating that there is nothing like the CFL. The Grey Cup Festival continues through the weekend, culminating in the championship match between the Montreal Alouettes and Edmonton Elks. The final game is scheduled to kick off at McMahon Stadium on Sunday at 5 p.m. Alberta Time, marking the conclusion of a weekend dedicated to unity and football heritage.