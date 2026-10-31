Celestica Stock: A Sustainable AI Bet After 38% Decline

Celestica stock has fallen 38% from its June high, but strong revenue growth and a 2027 outlook make it a more sustainable AI bet amid hyperscaler spending fears.

Celestica Inc., a Toronto-based provider of hardware for data centres, has seen its stock price drop 38% from its record high in June as investors question the sustainability of the artificial-intelligence rally. The company, which counts Microsoft, Amazon.com, Meta Platforms and Alphabet among its customers, reported third-quarter revenue of US$5.8-billion this week, up from US$2-billion a year earlier.

Celestica Stock Surge and Valuation

From the start of 2024 to its peak in June, Celestica shares surged nearly 1,650%. A $5,000 investment would have grown to more than $87,000 in just 30 months. Strong revenue growth and expanding profits supported the rally. Operating profit margins expanded to 8.7% from 5.7% over the same stretch, and adjusted earnings surged to US$3.30 a share from 65 US cents.

Also read Why Microsoft stock isn't getting crushed like Google stock after its earnings report

At its record high, the stock traded at 45.5 times estimated earnings, up from a price-to-earnings ratio of about 11 at the start of 2024, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. Now, after the decline, the P/E ratio is just 15.6 as of Friday morning, as profit expectations have risen while the share price has fallen.

Hyperscaler Spending Fears Hit Celestica

Investor concerns stem from the rate at which hyperscalers are burning cash to build out data centres. Alphabet shares sank 12.2% on Thursday after the tech giant reported disappointing financial figures, including US$51.4-billion in capital expenditures during the quarter, which drove US$9.1-billion in negative free cash flow. Earlier this week, Meta announced plans to raise US$95-billion through stock offerings to help fund its AI ambitions. The stock has retreated nearly 19% since September.

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Celestica’s share price has been caught up in these concerns, along with popular pushback against the potential danger of unregulated AI. A spectacular flameout by hyperscalers would not be good news for the stock.

Celestica 2027 Outlook and Analyst View

In their outlook for 2027, delivered this week, Celestica executives said revenues should rise 90% next year, to US$40-billion. Operating margins will expand further, to 9%, and profits will rise another 86%, to US$21.50 a share, they forecast. CEO Rob Mionis said on a call with analysts that the strong growth forecast marked the start of a truly remarkable opportunity for the company.

Kevin Krishnaratne, an analyst at Scotiabank, said in a note this week that management continues to view supply constraints, rather than a lack of underlying demand, as the principal factor limiting the pace of revenue growth. He added that this distinction reinforces the durability of Celestica’s opportunity, pointing to a structural, multiyear expansion in AI infrastructure.

Why Celestica Remains a Sound Bet

Sure, there is a risk in embracing a stock that, despite its recent slump, is still up massively over the past three years. And there is no getting around the fact that the stock is connected to a red-hot investing theme that may be cooling now. But Celestica has a proven track record of impressive growth and a reasonable runway for plenty more.

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If data centres continue to expand and AI doesn’t wipe out humanity, Celestica is a sound bet. The share price is significantly more attractive and the company’s near-term outlook, rosy as it is, leaves a lot of upside. The best part: the stock is now a lot cheaper.