Celestia Token TIA Rallies 11%, Volume Skyrockets 197% - A Surge in Speculative Interest

Over the past 24 hours Celestia's token, TIA, leapt 11% as trading volume surged nearly 200%. The rally coincided with a 13.7% rise in open interest, suggesting fresh capital into derivatives. Technically, the token recovered from $0.45 support and holds a bullish MACD. Binance top traders hold 66% longs while only 34% shorts, giving a 1.95 long‑short ratio, pointing to a potential breakout toward $0.60. Market analysts closely monitor price and open interest for further signs of continuation or consolidation.

Celestia 's native token, TIA, surprised markets by jumping more than 11 percent during the last 24 hours while its trading volume surge d nearly 197 percent, leaping to around 96.2 million US dollars.

The dramatic rise came after a period of sideways consolidation that had left the price hovering around $0.45. Traders first re‑entered the market at the mid‑range support level, a familiar area where buyers had previously proven their strength. The volume spike signals that fresh capital poured in to push the price higher, indicating renewed speculative interest in the token. The rally was accompanied by a sharp climb in open interest, which rose 13.7 percent to approximately 77.39 million dollars.

This growth in open positions suggests that risk‑takers in the derivatives market are adding new credit rather than closing out positions. A rising open interest profile, combined with rising spot prices, is traditionally interpreted as a sign that traders expect the upward trend to continue rather than a hedge against volatility. The pattern holds for the broader crypto space, where many investors remain wary but still target higher upside following a period of exerted resistance.

On the technical side, the daily chart shows TIA recovering from a period of groundwork and consolidating around the $0.45 level. The MACD continues to trend bullish, confirming momentum beyond the zero line.

Moreover, 66.07% of the top accounts on Binance hold long positions compared to only 33.93% short, giving a long‑short ratio near 1.95. This strong directional bias implies that major players are betting on further price gains toward the $0.60 resistance. Still, a retreat below the mid‑range support could trigger a reversal or a new consolidation phase, signalling that traders will keep a close eye on both price action and open interest as the market evolves.

Given the recent accumulation phase and the supportive data from volume, open interest, and institutional positioning, many analysts view the current structure as a potential springboard for another move higher. However, the presence of large long positions also hints at a heightened liquidation risk if the price abruptly reverses near the upcoming resistance levels. In short, the market is poised for a tight fight between those expecting a breakout and those warning of a possible pullback.





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Celestia TIA Token Crypto Rally Trading Volume Surge Open Interest

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