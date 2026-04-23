Celeste Rivas Hernandez's Death Ruled a Homicide; D4vd Charged with Murder

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has determined that Celeste Rivas Hernandez died from multiple penetrating injuries and ruled her death a homicide. Singer D4vd has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with her death and has pleaded not guilty.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has officially ruled the death of Celeste Rivas Hernandez , a 14-year-old girl whose body was discovered in the vehicle of rising music star D4vd , as a homicide resulting from multiple penetrating injuries.

This determination, reached in December, remained sealed under a court order requested by the Los Angeles Police Department until recently. The delay in releasing this crucial information has been a source of immense pain and frustration for the Hernandez family, who have been desperately seeking answers regarding the circumstances surrounding their daughter’s tragic death.

Chief Medical Examiner Odey Ukpo expressed profound sympathy for the family, stating his gratitude that the information could finally be shared with both the public and those enduring the devastating loss. He acknowledged the unconscionable length of time the family was forced to wait for clarity, emphasizing the unimaginable hardship of not knowing what happened to a loved one.

The release of the medical examiner’s report coincides with the recent charging of D4vd, whose real name is David Brandon Rodriguez, with first-degree murder in connection with Rivas Hernandez’s death. Rodriguez entered a plea of not guilty through his legal counsel on Monday. His defense team maintains his innocence, asserting that evidence will demonstrate he was not responsible for the young girl’s death.

The specifics of the evidence the defense intends to present remain undisclosed at this time, but it is anticipated to be a central focus of the upcoming legal proceedings. The case has garnered significant media attention, not only due to the involvement of a burgeoning musical artist but also because of the young age of the victim and the unsettling nature of the circumstances.

The investigation has been complex and sensitive, requiring meticulous forensic analysis and extensive interviews to piece together the events leading up to Rivas Hernandez’s death. The initial discovery of her body within D4vd’s Tesla sparked immediate speculation and concern, prompting a thorough investigation by the LAPD. The legal proceedings are expected to be lengthy and complex, involving detailed examination of forensic evidence, witness testimonies, and potentially, digital records.

The prosecution will likely focus on establishing a timeline of events and demonstrating a connection between D4vd and the injuries sustained by Rivas Hernandez. The defense, on the other hand, will aim to cast doubt on the prosecution’s case, potentially presenting alternative explanations for the girl’s death or challenging the validity of the evidence presented. The case raises important questions about accountability, the responsibilities of public figures, and the impact of tragic events on families and communities.

The Hernandez family has requested privacy during this difficult time, and authorities are urging the public to respect their grief and allow the legal process to unfold without interference. The New York Times continues to provide ongoing coverage of this developing story, offering in-depth analysis and updates as they become available. The focus now shifts to the courtroom, where the truth surrounding Celeste Rivas Hernandez’s death will be determined





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