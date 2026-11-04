British hairstylist John Frieda dies at 75

John Frieda, the British celebrity hairstylist who worked with Jackie Kennedy and Princess Diana and built an international haircare empire, has died at 75, his salon announced.

British celebrity hairstylist and beauty industry stalwart John Frieda, who tended to the hair of Jackie Kennedy and Princess Diana among many other famous clients, has died aged 75, his salon announced on Wednesday, November 4, 2026.

The John Frieda salon posted the news on Instagram. It is with heavy hearts that we share the news that our dear John passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, the post said. The salon described him as more than a mentor and a true icon of the hair industry. John was more than a mentor to us; he was a true icon of the hair industry, the post continued.

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He was the person who taught us everything, believed in us, and made us better. Frieda was born in 1951 and came from a family of hairdressers. He trained at the House of Leonard salon in London, an early step in a career that would reach far beyond the British capital. In the 1970s he established himself as a hairstylist to the stars and to high-fashion magazines.

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Celebrity Clients and Haircare Empire

He later opened his own salons, which grew into an international haircare empire. Over his career, he looked after the hair of celebrities including Twiggy, Mick Jagger, Nicole Kidman and Madonna. His reach spanned music, film, fashion and royalty, cementing his reputation in the industry. His hair product brand, John Frieda Professional Hair Care, was behind the cult Frizz-Ease line.

The company was sold to the Japanese cosmetics conglomerate Kao in 2002, a deal that helped carry the brand to a global audience. Frieda was married twice. His first marriage was to the pop singer Lulu, with whom he had one child. In an interview with The Times newspaper earlier this year, the paper called Frieda the most successful hairdresser of his generation.

Tributes to a Hairdressing Legend

That assessment reflected how widely his name was recognized across the beauty world. Cetera Lamb, the creative director at his salon, said the industry had lost a true legend. A real maverick in hairdressing, Lamb said, describing the man who shaped the careers of many stylists. A photograph from 2008 shows Frieda posing at the John Frieda mobile salon in New York on Wednesday, June 25, 2008, a reminder of how the brand reached customers beyond traditional salon walls.

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The announcement of his death came on Wednesday, November 4, 2026. Tributes from colleagues and clients are likely to follow, as his influence on hairstyling and haircare remains widely felt.