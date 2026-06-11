Celebrities Attend Knicks' Game 4 Win, Fans Stay to Witness Moment

New York Knicks fans didn't want to leave Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night, and it's easy to understand why. OG Anunoby came flying through the lane and completed a tip-in save to put the Knicks up in the final seconds of that contest, which eventually pushed them to the 107-116 win. Plenty of celebrities were sitting courtside on Wednesday to watch the Knicks' comeback, too. The regular faces were all there — including Spike Lee, Ben Stiller, Larry David and Timothée Chalamet, who was so excited on the court after the game. Others like Jerry Seinfeld, Jimmy Fallon and Adam Sandler were in attendance, too. Taylor Swift even made it to Madison Square Garden, and was seen wearing custom Knicks shirts with members from HAIM and Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay. After the game, Hall of Famer and ESPN analyst Charles Barkley went off on the Spurs in a way that only he could, too.

Ben Stiller , Este Haim , Taylor Swift , and Mariska Hargitay celebrate during the Knicks ' comeback win in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night.

New York Knicks fans didn't want to leave Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night, and it's easy to understand why. OG Anunoby came flying through the lane and completed a tip-in save to put the Knicks up in the final seconds of that contest, which eventually pushed them to the 107-106 win. The Knicks are looking for what would be their first NBA championship since 1973. Plenty of celebrities were sitting courtside on Wednesday to watch the Knicks' comeback, too.

The regular faces were all there — including Spike Lee, Ben Stiller, Larry David and Timothée Chalamet, who was so excited on the court after the game. Others like Jerry Seinfeld, Jimmy Fallon and Adam Sandler were in attendance, too. Taylor Swift even made it to Madison Square Garden, and was seen wearing custom Knicks shirts with members from HAIM and Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay.

After the game, Hall of Famer and ESPN analyst Charles Barkley went off on the Spurs in a way that only he could, too. Game 5 of the series is set for Saturday night in San Antonio





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NBA Finals Knicks OG Anunoby Spurs Celebrities Ben Stiller Este Haim Taylor Swift Mariska Hargitay Charles Barkley Madison Square Garden Game 4 Game 5 Spike Lee Larry David Timothée Chalamet Jerry Seinfeld Jimmy Fallon Adam Sandler Knicks' Comeback NBA Championship Custom Knicks Shirts Law & Order: SVU

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