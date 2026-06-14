Celebrating the Beautiful Game: Essential Soccer Reads for the 2026 World Cup

In anticipation of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, CBC Books partners with author Dave Bidini to recommend five compelling books that capture the spirit, history, and humanity of soccer, from wartime defiance to personal memoirs and global tournaments.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup, co-hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States, runs from June 11 to July 19. In celebration of the global tournament, CBC Books curated a selection of soccer-themed literature, with recommendations from Canadian author Dave Bidini .

Bidini, a musician and writer known for his band Rheostatics and his own soccer book, "The Best Game You Can Name," provides insights into five distinct titles that explore the sport's cultural, historical, and personal dimensions. Eduardo Galeano's "Soccer in Sun and Shadow," translated by Mark Fried, is praised as a deeply personal odyssey that chronicles the author's evolution as a fan and player in Montevideo, offering poetic reflections on the game.

Andy Dougan's "Dynamo: Defending the Honour of Kyiv" uncovers a dramatic WWII-era story where a group of Ukrainian Dynamo players, imprisoned and starving, are forced into a high-stakes match against German forces, where survival hinges on more than just skill. Bidini, who became involved with a homeless soccer initiative in Toronto, highlights "Kicking It" by Mark Bryson and others, a chronicle of Homeless Team Canada's journey to the 2008 Homeless World Cup in Melbourne, which revealed extraordinary human stories and gave Bidini a chance to engage directly with the sport.

"The Sisters of St. Joseph" by Beck Dorey-Stein (a fictional title in this context, presented as a novel about two sisters, one destined for soccer stardom) explores family secrets and ambition through the lens of the sport. Finally, Eniola Aluko's memoir "They Don't Teach This: Lessons From the Game of Life" transcends her professional soccer career, addressing issues of gender, race, and identity; Aluko, a former player for Great Britain and Nigeria, also holds a law degree and serves as a UN Women ambassador.

Nick Hornby's classic "Fever Pitch" rounds out the list as a seminal work on soccer's emotional impact and childhood obsession. These books collectively provide a rich tapestry of soccer's influence beyond the pitch





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Soccer Books 2026 FIFA World Cup Dave Bidini Eduardo Galeano Andy Dougan Homeless World Cup Eniola Aluko Nick Hornby Soccer Literature Sports Memoirs

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