Canada Border Services Agency officers intercepted a commercial truck at the Pacific Highway crossing, seizing 81 kilograms of suspected cocaine hidden among produce.

Canada Border Services Agency officers seized 81 kilograms of suspected cocaine from a commercial truck entering Canada through the Pacific Highway border crossing in British Columbia. The major interdiction took place on October 23, marking a significant enforcement action against cross-border drug trafficking operations in the region.

Discovery of Hidden Drugs on Commercial Truck

During a routine stop of a northbound commercial vehicle arriving from the United States, CBSA inspectors identified irregularities in the truck's documentation. The paperwork concerns prompted officers to intercept the vehicle and subject it to a thorough secondary inspection to determine if prohibited goods were concealed within the cargo.

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Upon examining the rear of the truck, officers located two duffel bags containing 65 distinct packages of suspected cocaine. These drug packages were discovered stacked directly on top of boxes of romaine lettuce, a method often used by smugglers to conceal illicit substances amidst legitimate agricultural shipments.

Arrest and Transfer to Federal Authorities

Following the discovery of the narcotics, CBSA officers immediately arrested the truck driver and secured the vehicle. The commercial truck and the seized drugs were transported to a secondary warehouse for further technical inspection and evidence processing. This procedural step ensures that all potential evidence is preserved for subsequent legal proceedings.

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The driver and the 81 kilograms of suspected cocaine were subsequently transferred to the custody of the RCMP Federal Policing Pacific Region's Drugs and Organized Crime Section. This handover signifies that the investigation is now being handled by federal law enforcement specialists tasked with dismantling larger criminal networks.

Official Statement on Border Security Commitment

Nina Patel, the Canada Border Services Agency's Pacific region director general, emphasized that this seizure highlights the agency's unwavering commitment to combating organized crime. She stated that criminals attempt to use any available means to introduce dangerous substances into Canada, but officers remain skilled at detecting these attempts.

Patel noted that successful interventions rely heavily on collaboration with partner agencies like the RCMP. By working together, law enforcement officials are able to bring those responsible for trafficking dangerous drugs to justice, thereby enhancing public safety across the nation.

Ongoing Investigation and Public Safety Alerts

The investigation into the smuggling ring behind this specific shipment remains ongoing according to CBSA officials. Authorities have not yet released details regarding the identity of the driver or the broader network suspected of organizing the shipment. Police continue to gather evidence to determine if this was an isolated incident or part of a larger operation.

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The CBSA is urging anyone with information about suspicious cross-border activities to come forward. The agency has provided a dedicated border watch line at 1-888-502-9060 for individuals to report potential trafficking attempts or other irregularities observed at ports of entry.

Impact of Seizure on Regional Drug Markets

This 81-kilogram seizure represents a substantial volume of narcotics intercepted before it could reach the Canadian market. The removal of such a large quantity of cocaine directly impacts local supply chains and demonstrates the effectiveness of current border screening protocols.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely as the RCMP Drugs and Organized Crime Section pursues leads related to the incident. The outcome of this investigation may lead to further arrests and the dismantling of criminal enterprises operating along the British Columbia border.