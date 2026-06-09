A recent investigation by CBC News has uncovered a concerning overlap between martial arts and extremism in Canada, with some of the country's most prominent white supremacist groups gathering for a secretive neo-Nazi conference and Russian business jets and commercial aircraft built in Canada ending up in Russia.

A recent investigation by CBC News has uncovered a concerning overlap between martial arts and extremism in Canada. The investigation found that some of the country's most prominent white supremacist groups gathered in Vancouver this summer for a secretive neo-Nazi conference that also included martial arts gym owners, coaches, and trainers.

The event, organized by a group called Exiles, was held at the Scottish Cultural Centre in the city's south end. Meanwhile, an investigation by CBC's visual investigations unit has found that Russian business jets and commercial aircraft built in Canada and sold on the secondary market have ended up in Russia since sanctions targeting the country's aviation sector came into place. The investigation used Russian import records to make this discovery.

Furthermore, a CBC News investigation has found that hand-counted images of rallies yield significantly smaller numbers than the numbers claimed by political campaigns. This suggests that political campaigns may be significantly off-base when it comes to the number of people present at campaign rallies across the country. In a separate investigation, CBC News found that some individuals from India, Pakistan, and Indonesia have been posting on popular Alberta separatist groups on Facebook.

These individuals, including one named Nieta Aqila, have expressed support for Alberta independence. Nieta Aqila's Facebook posts suggest that she is an Albertan who supports separation, citing reasons such as 'Canada is not a great country anymore.

' However, it is unclear whether these individuals are genuine supporters of Alberta independence or simply posting to provoke a reaction. In a related investigation, CBC News has been tracking Canada's fascist fight clubs, where some of the country's white nationalist 'active clubs' gather to prepare for violence. These fight clubs, which are known in white nationalist communities as 'active clubs,' are hiding in plain sight and often post videos of their training sessions online.

As part of their recruitment and online propaganda, they are taking advantage of public spaces such as parks, gyms, and martial arts clubs where children take classes. This investigation highlights the worrying trend of extremism and white nationalism in Canada and the need for increased vigilance and awareness





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CBC News Martial Arts Extremism White Supremacy Russia Alberta Separatist Fascist Fight Clubs

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